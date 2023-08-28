Joyn Insurance Chooses Quorum Cyber for Robust Cybersecurity Amid Rapid Expansion

"The trust Joyn Insurance has placed in Quorum Cyber underscores our mission to empower organizations against the myriad of cyber threats in today's digital age." - Scott Abney, Chief Revenue Officer, Quorum Cyber. Tweet this

"Insurance is heavily regulated in the U.S., and companies need to meet state-specific cyber regulations to operate," said Joyn Insurance's Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ed McGough. "We initially ensured that we met the requirements of the New York regulators, as they were among the first to provide a mandate and remain one of the most stringent."

In addition to Quorum Cyber's compliance assistance, Joyn Insurance also contracted the company for penetration testing and Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services run by Quorum Cyber's Security Operations Center (SOC) team.

Joyn Insurance operates across all U.S. time zones and has team members and suppliers from Europe and the Middle East. "We knew we needed a 24x7 monitoring service, and we didn't have the size of the team in-house to do this ourselves. Despite Quorum Cyber's SOC being based in the UK, this hasn't affected the quality of the service. The location has been an advantage because cyber security problems often happen at night," said Ed.

"The trust Joyn Insurance has placed in Quorum Cyber underscores our mission to empower organizations against the myriad of cyber threats in today's digital age. We look forward to our continued collaboration with them for safeguarding their data and their customers' information," said Scott Abney, Chief Revenue Officer, Quorum Cyber.

About Quorum Cyber

Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the U.K., with over 150 customers on four continents. Our mission is to protect teams and organizations from the rising cyber-attack threat, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile and unpredictable digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at [email protected].

About Joyn

Joyn Insurance Services Inc. is a Delaware-domiciled, licensed producer and general agent that operates under its "Joyn"TM and "Joyn Insurance"® brands. Joyn is a digital agency that underwrites commercial insurance in the small and middle markets. Joyn is powered by technology, data and expertise to deliver a transparent, trusted, and truly one-of-a-kind insurance experience to our valued brokers and customers.

