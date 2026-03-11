Joyogram Partners with Tillo to Add Global Digital Gift Cards to Its Celebration Platform

The partnership allows Joyogram customers to add meaningful rewards to moments of celebration, helping organizations strengthen culture, show appreciation, and create memorable experiences for employees and customers alike. Post this

Through its partnership with Tillo, Joyogram has expanded this experience even further by enabling digital gift cards to be added to each celebration. The integration allows Joyogram users to send gift cards from over 3,000 premium brands across more than 25 countries.

Using Tillo's ChoiceLink product, Joyogram also offers a collection pot feature that allows multiple contributors to add funds toward a group gift. The recipient can then choose how to redeem the gift across a wide range of brands available in their local country.

Joyogram is already trusted by many of the world's leading companies, including Amazon, Spotify, Meta, and Palantir, to help create meaningful moments for employees and customers across global teams.

Jason Dainter, Founder of Joyogram, said: "A major reason we decided to partner with Tillo was that they were so flexible and accommodating during the onboarding process. Rather than offering a one size fits all solution, they listened to our exact needs, got to understand our business model, and adapted their offering to become a perfect fit for us. Their support team was extremely knowledgeable and hands-on in helping us integrate, and we felt their brand catalogue, the quality of their brands, and the large number of countries they were present in made the partnership a no-brainer for us."

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, added: "Joyogram is a fantastic example of how technology can help people feel more connected, even when teams are spread across different offices, countries, or time zones. By combining Joyogram's celebration platform with Tillo's global gift card network, businesses can turn simple moments of recognition into something even more meaningful. We're delighted to support Joyogram as they expand their offering and bring more choice and flexibility to their customers around the world."

The partnership allows Joyogram customers to add meaningful rewards to moments of celebration, helping organizations strengthen culture, show appreciation, and create memorable experiences for employees and customers alike.

For more information, visit www.joyogram.com or www.tillo.com.

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

About Joyogram

Joyogram is a digital celebration platform that helps companies recognize and celebrate the moments that matter. Businesses use Joyogram to create and share beautifully designed digital group cards for occasions such as birthdays, retirements, work anniversaries, seasonal celebrations, and team achievements. With a simple shareable link, colleagues and friends can contribute messages, photos, videos, and GIFs from any device, making it easy for distributed teams to celebrate together across offices, countries, and time zones. Joyogram is trusted by organizations around the world, including companies such as Amazon, Spotify, Meta, and Palantir, to help create meaningful moments for employees and customers. To learn more, visit www.joyogram.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo