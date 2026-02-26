"I wanted a consistent routine I could stick to. Joyrise became part of my day during that period." — Ryan McAweeney, CEO of Joyrise Post this

In 2026, McAweeney underwent hip surgery at Stanford Medicine in Palo Alto, California to address complications related to a prior procedure. During the recovery period, McAweeney reports he incorporated Joyrise® twice daily—once in the morning and once in the afternoon—as part of his personal wellness routine alongside his clinician-directed plan.

McAweeney also reports that, under clinician guidance, he transitioned off prescription pain medication within days during the recovery period, and continued using Joyrise® as part of his routine.

"I wanted a consistent routine I could stick to," said Ryan McAweeney, CEO of Joyrise. "Joyrise became part of my day during that period."

Joyrise emphasizes that this is one individual's experience, and that individual results vary.

Why DHM Has Attracted Scientific Interest (Context, Not a Product Claim)

Joyrise® was originally developed for consumers seeking functional support around alcohol occasions. DHM has been studied in animal and mechanistic research related to alcohol exposure, including work describing interaction with GABA(A) receptor–related mechanisms and withdrawal-related behavioral endpoints such as anxiety-like measures.

Separately, the scientific literature includes substantial preclinical research describing DHM and vine tea extracts interacting with biological pathways associated with oxidative stress and inflammatory signaling in experimental systems.

Joyrise notes that research varies by model and outcome, and that preclinical findings do not necessarily predict human results.

Product and Manufacturing Notes

Joyrise® is a dietary supplement formulated with vine tea–derived DHM and is manufactured in a GMP setting to support consistent quality standards.

