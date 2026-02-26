Joyrise® shares CEO Ryan Mcaweeney's recovery-period routine and provides research context on vine tea–derived DHM. Joyrise® is GMP-manufactured and available on Joyrise.com and Amazon.
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joyrise Health LLC, headquartered in San Diego, California, today shared an experience-based case study update involving CEO Ryan McAweeney (San Diego) and the company's flagship dietary supplement, Joyrise®, formulated with dihydromyricetin (DHM) sourced from vine tea (Ampelopsis grossedentata). Joyrise® is GMP-manufactured and available on Joyrise.com and Amazon.
CEO Case Study: A Routine During a Demanding Recovery Period
In 2026, McAweeney underwent hip surgery at Stanford Medicine in Palo Alto, California to address complications related to a prior procedure. During the recovery period, McAweeney reports he incorporated Joyrise® twice daily—once in the morning and once in the afternoon—as part of his personal wellness routine alongside his clinician-directed plan.
McAweeney also reports that, under clinician guidance, he transitioned off prescription pain medication within days during the recovery period, and continued using Joyrise® as part of his routine.
"I wanted a consistent routine I could stick to," said Ryan McAweeney, CEO of Joyrise. "Joyrise became part of my day during that period."
Joyrise emphasizes that this is one individual's experience, and that individual results vary.
Why DHM Has Attracted Scientific Interest (Context, Not a Product Claim)
Joyrise® was originally developed for consumers seeking functional support around alcohol occasions. DHM has been studied in animal and mechanistic research related to alcohol exposure, including work describing interaction with GABA(A) receptor–related mechanisms and withdrawal-related behavioral endpoints such as anxiety-like measures.
Separately, the scientific literature includes substantial preclinical research describing DHM and vine tea extracts interacting with biological pathways associated with oxidative stress and inflammatory signaling in experimental systems.
Joyrise notes that research varies by model and outcome, and that preclinical findings do not necessarily predict human results.
Product and Manufacturing Notes
Joyrise® is a dietary supplement formulated with vine tea–derived DHM and is manufactured in a GMP setting to support consistent quality standards.
Availability
Joyrise® is available at:
- Joyrise.com
- Amazon
About Joyrise Health LLC
Joyrise Health LLC (San Diego, CA) develops GMP-manufactured dietary supplements built around nature-derived bioactives, including vine tea–sourced DHM.
Media Contact
Joyrise Health LLC (Headquarters)
4879 Viewridge Ave, San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: +1 (800) 561-0282
Email: [email protected]
Website: Joyrise.com
Dietary Supplement Disclaimer
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Endorsement Disclosure
This testimonial is from Joyrise's CEO and reflects an individual experience; consumers should not assume typical results.
