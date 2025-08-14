JPG Resources Acquires CuliNEX to Expand its Food and Beverage Innovation Capabilities and Locations

"With the power of CCDI strategic vision and CuliNEX's rapid prototyping ability, JPG is now even stronger and presents the most comprehensive approach to food and beverage innovation anywhere," said Jeff Grogg, Founder and CEO of JPG Resources. Post this

"JPG is the perfect partner for us, as they will allow us to expand both our reach and service offering, while remaining true to our mission of the last 20 years, nourishing a brighter future through food innovation", said Mark Crowell, CuliNEX Founder.

Building on CCDI's Strategic Culinary Insights

This acquisition builds on JPG's purchase last year of CCDI, a leading strategic innovation group for the world's most renowned brands. For over 30 years, CCDI (The Center for Culinary Development and Innovation) has driven brand innovation and growth through its unique culinary inspired insights and strategy leadership. CCDI leverages the distinctive Chef's Council®, which engages leading culinary professionals who are actively creating restaurant trends and complementing JPG's unparalleled product development and commercialization expertise.

Marc Halperin, founder of CCDI, shares that "This proven combination of strategic insights with an eye on commercial outcomes is now enhanced even further by the culinary expertise and rapid prototyping capabilities of CuliNEX."

JPG's Expanding Coast-to-Coast Presence

"With the power of CCDI strategic vision and CuliNEX's rapid prototyping ability, JPG is now even stronger and presents the most comprehensive approach to food and beverage innovation anywhere. Our diverse team ranging from founders to corporate executives and broad embedded partnerships generate unique industry insights far beyond what market research can deliver," said Jeff Grogg, Founder and CEO of JPG Resources.

Leadership and Vision: Driving Next-Level Innovation

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Grogg, JPG Resources was built to challenge conventional models of innovation and product development. JPG's integrated approach unites strategic insight, product development, culinary expertise, and supply chain execution to support brands from startup through global scale. Grogg previously worked at Kellogg's for 18 years and led the research and development team for the Health and Wellness business, including Kashi. With more than 70 team members and a proven track record of launching thousands of SKUs, JPG has become a trusted partner to emerging and global brands alike by combining creativity, strategic insights, and a business focused approach to new product innovation.

JPG maintains creative development centers in Battle Creek, MI; Brooklyn, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Seattle, WA, enabling the firm to effectively serve clients coast to coast. For all your innovation needs contact JPG Resources at www.jpgresources.com/contact and to learn more about JPG Resources' capabilities visit www.jpgresources.com/

