JS Boss Unveils AG Boss™, Cloud ERP for Agriculture at SuiteWorld

For too long, growers have faced outdated ERPs and disconnected farm apps. AG Boss™, built on NetSuite, delivers a modern cloud ERP solution purpose-built for agriculture.

JS Boss Launches AG Boss™: Cloud ERP Solution Purpose-Built for Agriculture, Debuting at SuiteWorld 2025

RENO, Nev., Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JS Boss, a NetSuite Solution Provider, today announced the launch of AG Boss™, a new cloud ERP solution for the agriculture industry. AG Boss will make its official debut at SuiteWorld 2025, Oracle NetSuite's annual global conference, introducing growers and agribusinesses to modern ERP technology designed specifically for agriculture.

For decades, growers have faced a frustrating technology gap: clunky, outdated ERP systems on one side, and lightweight farm apps that don't connect field operations with financials on the other. AG Boss closes this gap by delivering NetSuite's world-class ERP platform, tailored to the unique needs of agriculture. Unlike legacy farm ERPs or bolt-on apps, AG Boss is built natively in NetSuite, giving growers a single system of truth from the field to financials.

"Growers deserve the same modern, cloud-based ERP technology powering leading industries worldwide," said Jeff Sawyer, VP of NetSuite Services at JS Boss. "AG Boss helps farms and agribusinesses finally connect field data with finance, enabling smarter decisions, streamlined operations, and stronger growth."

Key Benefits of AG Boss for Agriculture

Seed-to-sale visibility: Plan and track cost by blocks, crop, and season - see true block-level profitability in real time.

WIP and harvest costing: Automated crop-in-progress accounting, weight tags, and allocations to eliminate spreadsheet chaos.

Cloud scale, single system of truth: Built on NetSuite, trusted by 37,000+ businesses worldwide, ensuring farms grow without bolt-ons or legacy headaches.

SuiteWorld 2025 Debut

AG Boss will be unveiled at SuiteWorld 2025 in Las Vegas (October 6–9, 2025). JS Boss will showcase AG Boss to growers, agtech innovators, and business leaders, highlighting how the solution helps organizations bridge the gap between field and finance with a modern cloud ERP system. With AG Boss, farms no longer have to choose between outdated accounting systems and disconnected field apps — they finally have a modern ERP designed for agriculture.

About JS Boss

JS Boss is a NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in ERP implementation, customization, and optimization. The company helps clients across industries streamline operations and accelerate growth using NetSuite. With the launch of AG Boss, JS Boss is redefining business technology for agriculture. Learn more at www.jsbossinc.com/ag-boss.

Media Contact:

Tom Van Ruiten

Vice President, Marketing

JS Boss Inc.

[email protected]

www.jsbossinc.com

SOURCE JS Boss