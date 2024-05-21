J.S. Held Announces Expanded Forensic Meteorology Expertise and Releases Insights on Diverse Weather Events across the United States

Demonstrating their unique expertise, the J.S. Held team recently authored, "Weather Hazards & Insurance Claims Considerations Across the US," which discusses diverse hazardous weather events by geography in the United States. Post this

Dan Schreiber, a Certified Consulting Meteorologist with over ten years of experience in military, aviation, and severe weather operations, has provided consulting and expert services across North America. He has been consulted and/or retained as an expert in over 850 matters and has testified in state and federal courts. He regularly plays an integral role in multi-million-dollar insurance disputes from coast to coast. Dan is an on-air expert who has been frequently interviewed and shared insights on meteorology on media, like Sky News. Dan is based out of J.S. Held's San Antonio, Texas office.

Kaj O'Mara is a Certified Consulting Meteorologist (CCM) with over sixteen years of experience in operational meteorology. As an elite communicator with dual meteorology certifications, Mr. O'Mara brought his expertise in severe weather to over one million residents across eastern Iowa during his tenure as an Emmy Award-winning Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). Throughout his tenure in the broadcast industry, Mr. O'Mara's expertise in a wide range of hazardous and impactful weather was widely utilized by the agricultural and transportation sectors and revered by numerous school districts, college campuses, and sports teams. Mr. O'Mara routinely employed his role as a National Weather Service Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador across numerous municipalities, school districts, and emergency management sectors. Kaj is based out of J.S. Held's Des Moines, Iowa office.

Andria Savill is a Meteorology Consultant with over six years of experience in the weather industry. Well-versed in both operational and forensic meteorology, she has provided severe weather data analysis before, during, and after severe weather occurs. In addition to her extensive skills in forensic meteorology, Mrs. Savill has experience working in the marine and broadcast meteorology sectors, giving her a diverse and extensive range of weather knowledge and expertise. Andria is based out of J.S. Held's Denver, Colorado office.

Anna Head is a Meteorology Consultant with over four years of experience in the weather industry. With experience in both broadcast and forensic meteorology, Anna is an expert at forecasting, communicating, and historically analyzing a wide variety of weather events, with graduate-level research experience specifically in tornadoes. In addition to her television and forensic meteorology consulting experience, Mrs. Head is also significantly engaged in educating and integrating with first responders and emergency management professionals regarding matters of severe weather preparedness and safety. Anna is based out of J.S. Held's Atlanta, Georgia office.

With extensive experience in both operational and forensic meteorology, our Certified Consulting Meteorologists have testified in depositions and trials in state and federal courts. J.S. Held experts support projects involving storm damage, flood loss, vehicle and aircraft accidents, roof damage evaluations, fraud investigations, and weather-related business interruption losses, among others. J.S. Held Certified Broadcast Meteorologists are regularly called upon by leading global news outlets such as Sky News to offer insights and expertise related to weather events and their impact.

Demonstrating their unique expertise, the J.S. Held team recently authored, "Weather Hazards & Insurance Claims Considerations Across the US," which discusses diverse hazardous weather events by geography in the United States.

