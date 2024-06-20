J.S. Held Bolsters Environmental, Health & Safety Expertise

Global consulting firm J.S. Held reinforces its commitment to delivering comprehensive environmental, health, and safety solutions by expanding its team of industry-leading experts.

JERICHO, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces the strategic expansion of its Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) practice with the addition of four distinguished industry experts. This move solidifies the firm's position as a premier provider of comprehensive EHS solutions across diverse sectors.

Joining the esteemed EHS team are Eric Koltes, Adam Morine, Nate Hinsperger, and Austin York, who bring a wealth of experience and specialized knowledge in areas such as environmental risk assessment, compliance management, regulatory affairs and sustainable remediation strategies.

Eric Koltes, LG: Eric Koltes is an experienced environmental consultant with over 27 years of experience serving various clients. His expertise ranges from basic due diligence to complex remedial investigation, feasibility, cleanup action planning, and remedial implementation. Having worked in most of the contiguous US and Alaska, Eric's experience includes working on large natural gas facilities, complex spill response and cleanup, supporting property redevelopment, working at numerous agrichemical facilities, and litigation support. Eric is considered a subject matter expert in Washington cleanup regulations and has also worked on numerous sites, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the lead agency.

Adam Morine: Adam Morine is a Principal Engineer with over 27 years of experience providing consulting and engineering expertise across various industries. His focus is assessing reasonable and pragmatic solutions for sites requiring remediation, institutional controls and regulatory compliance to obtain site closure. With a wide array of project experience, including gasoline stations, dry cleaners, manufacturing facilities, landfills and more, Adam co-leads J.S. Held's Environmental Liability, Monitoring and Remediation group in the Pacific Northwest.

Nate Hinsperger, LG: Nate Hinsperger is a Senior Geologist and Project Manager in J.S. Held's Pacific Northwest Remediation group, providing environmental consulting, due diligence, remedial investigations, feasibility studies, remedial design and cleanup action support. He has extensive experience managing environmental projects from inception to site closure, including site investigations, remedial actions and regulatory reporting for sites impacted by petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents and other contaminants.

Austin York: Austin York is a Project Geologist in the Liability, Monitoring, Assessment and Remediation group at J.S. Held. He has over a decade of experience in characterizing impacted sites, providing oversight and direction for remedial activities, and developing technical and regulatory reports. Austin is a certified underground storage tank (UST) Site Assessor in Washington and has completed numerous UST removal projects. He holds a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering and assists with remediation system design, operation, maintenance and optimization.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished professionals to our EHS team," said John Peiserich, Executive Vice President and Environmental, Health & Safety Practice Lead at J.S. Held. "Their collective expertise enhances our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions, helping clients navigate complex environmental challenges, and stay ahead of evolving regulations."

J.S. Held is recognized as a Top 200 Environmental Consulting Firm by ENR and as an industry leader in the Verdantix ESG and Sustainability Consulting Green Quadrant report. The Environmental, Health & Safety practice delivers turnkey environmental investigation and remediation services, combining specialized expertise to provide integrated, sustainable solutions that resolve environmental issues and achieve regulatory closure. The firm's approach addresses project-specific considerations, offering clients a comprehensive solution.

"As we grow our EHS practice, we remain committed to exceptional client service, innovation, and the highest professional standards," adds Peiserich. "Our expanded team will enable us to better serve clients across industries, including oil and gas, energy, public utilities, and beyond."

With this strategic expansion, J.S. Held reinforces its position as a premier EHS solutions provider, offering clients access to industry-leading experts and resources to navigate environmental compliance, risk management and sustainable practices.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

