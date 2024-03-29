J.S. Held Consulting & Expert Witnesses Recognized by Who's Who Legal (WWL)

The recognition of our experts by WWL serves as a further testament to J.S. Held's agile, collaborative, creative, and client-centric team and is reflective of the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last 50 years. Post this

In WWL: Arbitration 2024, J.S. Held experts are recognized by their peers and clients as "the leading names in the field" of Arbitration. J.S. Held experts in construction consulting support clients in the resolution of challenging issues that can arise in engineering and construction projects through all forms of dispute resolution. Our experts have an unwavering commitment to delivering the news in clear, defensible analysis and testimony addressing the issues at hand. From discovery to decision, we have the knowledge and insight to provide the right expertise on complex construction matters. We provide a full suite of advisory, dispute resolution, and expert testimony services, including project management, scheduling, estimating, delay and disruption analysis, and cost damage quantification across a broad range of court and arbitration venues. Our team develops industry-leading reports at site-specific locations with stringent methodologies for litigation purposes.

Commercial Litigation Expert Witnesses

In their publication WWL: Commercial Litigation, WWL recognizes leading commercial litigators, expert witnesses, and e-discovery experts around the world. J.S. Held is proud to have our expertise in commercial litigation recognized by clients and peers. Our team is retained in cases involving breach of contract, business interruption, construction defect, partnership disputes, intellectual property disputes, and other general business litigation. Our experts evaluate commercial damages for clients from all sectors and geographies to deliver analyses and expert services in all forms of investigations and legal proceedings.

Consulting Experts - Transport Experts

WWL: Transport 2024 recognizes "leading practitioners in the sector for their work on a range of high-profile regulatory, finance, and contentious matters" across the aviation and shipping sectors as well as "handling complex mandates relating to unmanned aircraft systems, space, and satellites." J.S. Held experts provide specialized construction, scientific, technical, financial, and strategic expertise to the transportation industry. Our team understands the complex economic, construction, environmental, and regulatory factors that impact transportation infrastructure projects. Our experts are involved in all aspects and phases of the project to provide comprehensive solutions that consider contract and capital project management practices and local, regional, and federal codes, laws, and regulations. Our experts leverage decades of experience serving clients in the construction, aerospace, and aviation industries, spanning design, manufacturing, construction, finance, operations, and strategic advisory.

Discover Our Recognized Experts

To explore the list of J.S. Held's recognized experts across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific, visit: https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/j-s-held-experts-recognized-in-recent-publications-by-whos-who-legal-wwl.

Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence

The recognition of our experts by WWL serves as a further testament to J.S. Held's agile, collaborative, creative, and client-centric team providing solution-forward advisory to our clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project. It is reflective of the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last 50 years.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice.

Media Contact

