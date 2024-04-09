J.S. Held Expands Comprehensive Trust and Estate Valuation Services

J.S. Held's team has significant experience providing expert witness testimony in federal and state courts. We are known for our "teaching" – as opposed to "telling" – approach of testimony. Post this

"Our experts combine extensive industry knowledge and wide-ranging forensic and financial expertise to provide accurate and reliable valuations for trust and estate planning," said Brandon McFarland, MBA, Valuation Consultant at J.S. Held. "We understand the importance of delivering well-supported valuations and are prepared to defend our analysis in a dispute."

J.S. Held's team has significant experience providing expert witness testimony in federal and state courts. We are known for our "teaching" – as opposed to "telling" – approach of testimony. Rather than only providing a judge or jury with an opinion, we communicate the key facts and relevant theories in a clear and logical manner.

"Our team possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of the laws that govern partnerships, limited liability companies, and corporations," said Lynton Kotzin, CPA. Mr. Kotzin adds, "We are well-versed in Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rulings, regulations, and court cases that influence valuation methodologies." The multidisciplinary team at J.S. Held works closely with prominent estate planners, attorneys, accountants, financial planners, and pension administrators across the United States and globally.

