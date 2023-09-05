J.S. Held Expands Economic Damages and Valuation Practice in Europe

Oscar Hernandez, CFE, CAMS, CIA, CPA joins J.S. Held and expands the Economic Damages & Valuation Practice in Europe.
JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Consulting firm J.S. Held welcomes financial forensic investigations expert Managing Director Oscar Hernandez. Based in Madrid, Spain, Oscar expands our economic damages & valuations footprint into Europe. Mr. Hernandez brings over 20 years of forensic investigations, auditing, and financial consulting experience to the firm. He has Big 4 accounting firm experience, including complex international engagements across Europe and Latin America.
Executive Vice President Dean Driskell shares, "Oscar has extensive experience in the courtroom ratifying economic, accounting, and financial reports. His first report was ratified in 2007 and has since been involved in over 70 ratifications in trial and arbitration."
In his capacity as a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Mr. Hernandez is engaged by global law firms and corporations to deliver specialized expertise in:
- Anti-Money Laundering
- Compliance & Competition Investigations
- Fraud & Financial Crime
- Internal Audits & Investigations
- International Arbitration
- Risk Assessments & Advisory
Mr. Hernandez, commenting on the opportunity to establish the Economic Damages and Valuation practice in Europe, shares, "The opportunity to collaborate with more than 1,500 technical, scientific, and financial experts across J.S. Held expands my ability to serve clients as a trusted advisor." He continues, "I am thrilled to join the J.S. Held team in Europe, as we share a commitment to finding new and innovative ways to serve our clients and advance our industry."
J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.
