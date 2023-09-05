J.S. Held Expands Economic Damages and Valuation Practice in Europe

Oscar Hernandez brings over 20 years of forensic investigations, auditing, and financial consulting experience to J.S. Held. Tweet this

In his capacity as a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Mr. Hernandez is engaged by global law firms and corporations to deliver specialized expertise in:

Anti-Money Laundering

Compliance & Competition Investigations

Fraud & Financial Crime

& Financial Crime Internal Audits & Investigations

International Arbitration

Risk Assessments & Advisory

Mr. Hernandez, commenting on the opportunity to establish the Economic Damages and Valuation practice in Europe, shares, "The opportunity to collaborate with more than 1,500 technical, scientific, and financial experts across J.S. Held expands my ability to serve clients as a trusted advisor." He continues, "I am thrilled to join the J.S. Held team in Europe, as we share a commitment to finding new and innovative ways to serve our clients and advance our industry."

