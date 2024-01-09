J.S. Held Expands Economic Damages and Valuations Practice with Acquisition of Forensic Resolutions, Inc.

Forensic Resolutions, Inc. is a forensic and investigative accounting firm providing financial expertise and litigation support services to clients in the insurance and legal sectors. Post this

Howard Silverstone, Co-Founder of Forensic Resolutions, Inc., shares, "This partnership expands upon our financial and investigative expertise, amplifying our collective capabilities and enhancing our ability to provide clients with comprehensive solutions."

Over 20 years, Forensic Resolutions, Inc. has worked on thousands of financial disputes and insurance claims, including testifying in numerous mediations, arbitrations, and trials. The company's engagements span matters involving commercial damages, business interruption, lost profits, personal injury, wrongful death, fraud, construction and surety claims, subrogation, fidelity, contents and inventory, product liability, employment discrimination, wrongful termination, and medical malpractice, among others.

James Stavros, Co-Founder of Forensic Resolutions, Inc., said, "Joining forces with J.S. Held opens up new avenues of collaboration and growth for our team. We are excited to contribute specialized skills to a broader audience and continue delivering top-tier services to our clients."

David Weiner, Executive Vice President at J.S. Held, shares, "J.S. Held is acquiring a leader in forensic and investigative accounting. The addition of Forensic Resolutions expands our team of uniquely qualified economic damages and valuations experts and strengthens our presence in the Eastern United States." Mr. Weiner continues, "We are excited for what this addition brings to our clients as they navigate complex business problems and insurance claims."

As a result of the transaction, Forensic Resolutions, Inc. clients now have access to more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts across five continents, who specialize in areas including forensic accounting, property damage, investigations and compliance consulting, business and intellectual property valuation, cyber security, information governance, health and safety, the environment, materials analysis and lab testing, forensic engineering, accident reconstruction, and construction consulting, among others.

To learn more about Forensic Resolutions, Inc., a part of J.S. Held, please visit: https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/js-held-expands-economic-damages-and-valuations-practice-with-acquisition-of-forensic-resolutions

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], jsheld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held