J.S. Held Expands Environmental, Health & Safety Practice with Acquisition of Environmental Consultants

J.S. Held has acquired Environmental Consultants, LLC, expanding the firm's Environmental, Health & Safety Practice. Based in the Greater St. Louis Area, Environmental Consultants provides environmental testing, inspection, and consulting services to clients in the Midwest and across the United States.
JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the acquisition of Environmental Consultants, a diversified environmental services firm providing environmentally compliant, risk managed, and cost-effective inspection services, industrial hygiene solutions, and environmental testing to clients in the education, healthcare, government, industrial, and commercial sectors. This acquisition expands J.S. Held's Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) practice, adding key resources in the Midwest and strengthening the firm's industrial hygiene and environmental services while expanding our institutional knowledge of regulatory risk.
Founded in 2003, Environmental Consultants utilizes its extensive experience and deep technical knowledge of regulatory requirements to deliver situation-appropriate and compliant solutions to clients facing increasingly complex regulatory requirements, aging infrastructure, and rising environmental expenditures. The firm performs environmental risk planning, indoor air quality, asbestos, microbial, and lead based paint consulting services as well as project management and compliance liaison services for remediation activities and ongoing maintenance requirements.
"Environmental Consultants has spent decades building relationships with our clients as trusted advisors, providing high quality environmental consulting on complex, multi-year projects," said Jeff Faust, Co-Founder and Director at Environmental Consultants. "J.S. Held shares our commitment to providing an extraordinary experience so that clients come back time and time again," Faust continues. Jim Yasitis, Co-Founder and Director at Environmental Consultants, adds, "the addition of our specialized services to J.S. Held's well-respected EHS team makes for an exciting partnership where we can grow our combined service offerings. We look forward to collaborating with our new J.S. Held colleagues to provide meaningful solutions for our clients."
"J.S. Held is acquiring a team of accomplished experts at the top of their field," said Bill Zoeller, Vice President for Industrial Hygiene and the Built Environment at J.S. Held. "The addition of the Environmental Consultants team strengthens our EHS Practice by adding certified industrial hygienists and environmental scientists with a deep understanding of regulatory impacts developed from decades of practical experience in the field."
Environmental Consultants clients will now have access to J.S. Held's expanded suite of services, including forensic architecture and engineering; property and infrastructure damage consulting; construction advisory; accident reconstruction; equipment consulting; environmental, health, and safety; ESG and sustainability; cyber security; global investigations; forensic accounting; economic damages and valuation; restructuring, turnaround, and receivership; surety; and intellectual property disputes, strategy, valuation, and monetization.
