J.S. Held Expands Environmental, Health & Safety Practice with Acquisition of Environmental Consultants

The acquisition of Environmental Consultants expands J.S. Held's Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) practice, adding key resources in the Midwest and strengthening the firm's industrial hygiene and environmental services while expanding our institutional knowledge of regulatory risk. Tweet this

"Environmental Consultants has spent decades building relationships with our clients as trusted advisors, providing high quality environmental consulting on complex, multi-year projects," said Jeff Faust, Co-Founder and Director at Environmental Consultants. "J.S. Held shares our commitment to providing an extraordinary experience so that clients come back time and time again," Faust continues. Jim Yasitis, Co-Founder and Director at Environmental Consultants, adds, "the addition of our specialized services to J.S. Held's well-respected EHS team makes for an exciting partnership where we can grow our combined service offerings. We look forward to collaborating with our new J.S. Held colleagues to provide meaningful solutions for our clients."

"J.S. Held is acquiring a team of accomplished experts at the top of their field," said Bill Zoeller, Vice President for Industrial Hygiene and the Built Environment at J.S. Held. "The addition of the Environmental Consultants team strengthens our EHS Practice by adding certified industrial hygienists and environmental scientists with a deep understanding of regulatory impacts developed from decades of practical experience in the field."

Environmental Consultants clients will now have access to J.S. Held's expanded suite of services, including forensic architecture and engineering; property and infrastructure damage consulting; construction advisory; accident reconstruction; equipment consulting; environmental, health, and safety; ESG and sustainability; cyber security; global investigations; forensic accounting; economic damages and valuation; restructuring, turnaround, and receivership; surety; and intellectual property disputes, strategy, valuation, and monetization.

For more information on Environmental Consultants joining J.S. Held, please visit https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/js-held-expands-ehs-practice-with-acquisition-of-environmental-consultants

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through our affiliate, Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held