J.S. Held Expands Environmental, Health & Safety Team Through Addition of Environmental Litigation & Advisory Experts

Through combined backgrounds in environmental law, engineering, and scientific disciplines, J.S. Held experts deliver technical guidance and environmental litigation support, including compelling and probative trial presentations and demonstrations and as-required expert witness services. J.S. Held environmental litigation experts are engaged in matters spanning environmental permitting and regulatory compliance; environmental class actions; natural resource damages; corporate and professional liability determinations; Superfund and state-lead cleanup projects, including cost allocation, contribution, and recovery; toxic torts; insurance matters; and international dispute resolution.

Executing upon his vision to grow the EHS practice for the benefit of corporations, developers, owners, insurance companies, law firms, and government clients, EHS practice leader John Peiserich, Esq. welcomes Arthur Clarke, Josh Heltzer, Walter Prentke, Thomas Vorhies, and Phillip Ludvigsen.

Meet the Experts

Arthur "Art" Clarke, JD, brings over 40 years of experience as an environmental consultant and attorney, specializing in litigation support, expert witness services, and regulatory compliance. He excels in project management and analytical chemistry, offering comprehensive regulatory counseling for clients navigating state and federal agencies. As a Senior Director at J.S. Held, he leads environmental litigation and advisory services, addressing toxic torts, insurance litigation, and corporate liability. His key expertise includes the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA); the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA); the Clean Water Act; and brownfields redevelopment. He holds memberships in several prominent legal associations and has been recognized as a leader in environmental consulting.

Josh Heltzer, MS, is a litigation support and sustainability expert with over 30 years of experience in the federal, state, private sector, civic, and international arenas. He has played a key role in mediation, allocation, and litigation efforts related to CERCLA actions at Superfund mega-sites, toxic torts, and natural resource damages. Josh is familiar with military specifications and has extensive knowledge of the standard of care with respect to the usage, management, and disposal of chlorinated solvents in industrial operations such as vapor degreasing from the World War II era to the present day. Early in his career, he conducted numerous company evaluations and site assessments, specializing in transactional due diligence. Josh has also worked with organizations such as the U.S. Department of Energy and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), focusing on ESG management in emerging markets.

Walker Prentke is a Senior Hydrogeologist at J.S. Held, bringing over 10 years of diverse experience in environmental liability assessment, litigation support, and due diligence. He has conducted extensive assessments for major clients, including a global fluorinated plastics manufacturer and a military-grade aeronautical optics manufacturer. He possesses a strong background in site investigation and remediation, specializing in the assessment of emerging contaminants like PFAS.

Thomas Vorhies, JD, is an environmental attorney with over 10 years of experience, specializing in litigation consulting and expert testimony support for Superfund allocation, natural resource damages, and toxic torts. He plays a key role in regulatory research and analysis within the litigation and advisory service group, focusing on liability assessment and remediation management. With a background in government and sustainability initiatives, Thomas has co-authored numerous expert and technical reports.

Phillip Ludvigsen, Ph.D., specializes in litigation support, ESG, and sustainable financing, particularly in green bond development and verification. He co-authors expert witness reports and rebuttals for various engagements, including Superfund mega-sites and international dispute resolution. His expertise encompasses technical aspects of site remediation, historical waste generation, and climate-related risk management. Dr. Ludvigsen also provides guidance on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) accounting and ESG verification, contributing to sustainable finance initiatives. He is involved in knowledge engineering for AI-driven expert systems and holds various professional certifications, including Certified Responsible Investment Professional and Certified GHG Verifier. His affiliations include the American Society of Civil Engineers and leadership roles within international standards organizations focused on environmental performance evaluation.

"We are thrilled to welcome these seasoned environmental investigations professionals to the team," states Senior Vice President and Licensed Site Remediation Professional (LSRP), John Brennan. "Their expertise in conducting technical investigations, environmental liability evaluations, potentially responsible party evaluations, and standard of care assessments, along with their expertise in allocation methodology development and assessment, litigation support, and trial preparation, strengthens our ability to advise clients in a comprehensive manner."

Art, Josh, Walter, Thomas, and Phillip join the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held. Explore our story and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

