J.S. Held Expands Technical Expertise in Accident Reconstruction with Acquisition of TransCon CSI

The acquisition of TransCon CSI expands J.S. Held's Accident Reconstruction practice, adding key resources in the mid-Atlantic and strengthening the firm's technical expertise in commercial vehicle investigation. Tweet this

"For more than three decades, TransCon CSI has worked diligently to investigate complex accidents, interpreting evidence and assessing damage with the highest level of precision and care," said Glen Reuschling, President and Founder of TransCon CSI. "J.S. Held shares our commitment to delivering unrivaled expertise and service so that clients come back time and time again," Reuschling continues. Mary Anne Reuschling, Vice President at TransCon CSI, adds, "the addition of our specialized services to J.S. Held's well-respected accident reconstruction team makes for an exciting partnership. Our clients gain additional resources and experts from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines that complement the strengths of our team."

Glen Reuschling is a former law enforcement officer, one of two Maryland State Troopers appointed by the DOT to instruct other state and local law enforcement agencies on Federal DOT laws and regulations nationwide and one of only 34 DOT certified inspectors nationally.

"J.S. Held is acquiring an ACTAR accredited team of trusted collision experts who are well known in the industry," said Stephen Fenton, Senior Vice President and Accident Reconstruction Practice Lead at J.S. Held. "The addition of the TransCon CSI team strengthens our practice by adding commercial vehicle experts with decades of applied experience successfully handling accident investigations, reconstructing historical events, and opining as expert witnesses."

TransCon CSI clients will now have access to J.S. Held's expanded suite of services, including accident reconstruction; forensic architecture and engineering; property and infrastructure damage consulting; construction advisory; equipment consulting; environmental, health, and safety; ESG and sustainability; cyber security; global investigations; forensic accounting; economic damages and valuation; restructuring, turnaround, and receivership; surety; and intellectual property disputes, strategy, valuation, and monetization.

TransCon CSI is now J.S. Held; to learn more please visit: https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/js-held-expands-technical-expertise-in-accident-reconstruction-with-acquisition-of-transcon-csi

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through our affiliate, Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, LLC, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHELD.COM

SOURCE J.S. Held, LLC