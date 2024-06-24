J.S. Held Expert and ACFE Chair Natalie Lewis to Present at the 35th ACFE Global Fraud Conference

J.S. Held expert Natalie Lewis, Chair of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Board of Regents, will share insights on the impact of bias and emotional intelligence in fraud investigations during the upcoming ACFE Global Fraud Conference.

JERICHO, N.Y., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces that ACFE Board of Regents Chair Natalie Lewis , CPA, CFF, CFE, will present a session on "Recognizing the Impact of Bias & Emotional Intelligence (EQ) in Investigations" during the 35th Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Global Fraud Conference this week.

In her presentation, Natalie Lewis will discuss critical topics, including:

Understanding the different types of bias and how they impact an investigation

How to build your EQ skills to aid a successful investigation

Best practices and tips for conducting interviews without bias

Different levels of empathy and how to successfully gain rapport

"We are thrilled to have Natalie share her expertise on such an important topic at the ACFE Global Fraud Conference," said Jonathon Held, the Chief Executive Officer at J.S. Held. "Her insights on recognizing bias and leveraging emotional intelligence will undoubtedly benefit fraud examiners and investigators worldwide."

In her leadership role for the ACFE, Natalie Lewis guides the Board of Regents who represents more than 90,000 members and is responsible for setting and maintaining standards for the organization to promote professionalism and ensure the reputation of the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) credential. "We are proud of Natalie's work on behalf of the world's largest anti-fraud organization, the ACFE," noted Executive Vice President David Weiner. Further adding, "Natalie's chosen topic for the flagship event of the ACFE, the Global Fraud Conference, is apposite and so well suited for the collection of fraud examiners, investigators, and industry experts gathered from around the world."

Natalie Lewis specializes in forensic accounting and the analysis of economic damages. She has conducted global fraud investigations for companies of all sizes, ranging from small closely held businesses to Fortune 50 companies and government entities. Her investigations span various areas, including internal investigations, embezzlement, Ponzi schemes, commercial crime insurance claims, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and asset misappropriation.

She is experienced in litigation disputes and is often hired by attorneys to assist clients with calculating lost profits and other damages and provide forensic accounting analysis. She has participated in numerous engagements across industries such as hospitality, government, wholesale, oil and gas, healthcare, and professional services.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

