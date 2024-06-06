J.S. Held Expert Examines Impact of Accelerated Coal Plant Retirements on Environmental Cleanup Costs

Dulude's article explores how accelerated plant closures are leading to unintended consequences as owners seek ways to cover environmental cleanup costs that outpace asset retirement obligations, including filing claims on historic insurance coverages. Post this

"The increasing pressure to convert resources is creating a significant cost to the owners, shareholders, and ultimately customers of carbon-based facilities, beyond the obvious expenses required to develop alternative forms of generation to replace carbon-based resources being retired," Dulude writes. "With the closure of these facilities comes the cost of the closure itself, including significant environmental cleanup outlays."

Dulude's article explores how accelerated plant closures are leading to unintended consequences as owners seek ways to cover environmental cleanup costs that outpace asset retirement obligations, including filing claims on historic insurance coverages.

J.S. Held's comprehensive energy transition services help clients navigate the complex process, from decommissioning and cleanup to impact assessment and permitting. J.S. Held's energy transition services are centered around three core areas of expertise:

1. Energy transition – helping clients navigate regulatory compliance, decommissioning, and cleanup when transitioning away from hydrocarbon-based power generation to sustainable energy sources. The firm's expertise includes managing the clean closure of coal combustion residual (CCR) recycle ponds, as demonstrated in a recent project where J.S. Held provided an innovative design that met EPA regulations while saving the client over $12 million.

2. Impact assessment – evaluating regulatory requirements, potential risks, and projected costs to help clients understand and improve the sustainability of projects involving site decommissioning, property acquisition, new construction, or replacement of existing operations.

3. Permitting – providing permitting support during due diligence when clients are acquiring new property or transitioning existing sites for new purposes.

"As more coal plants are retired, owners are looking for ways to manage costs and mitigate risks," said Dulude. "J.S. Held's multidisciplinary team of experts helps clients navigate the complex technical, regulatory, and financial aspects of the energy transition. Our innovative approach helps drive significant cost savings for our clients."

The full article, Impact of Forced Retirements of Carbon-Based Power Generation Creating Accelerated Environmental Cleanup Requirements, is available at https://jsheld.com/clean-energy-transition-and-asset-retirement-obligations.

