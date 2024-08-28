J.S. Held Expert Explores Small and Medium Enterprise Corporate Data Security Risks in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

The business case to support a Virtual CISO is clear. Organizations benefit from an expert-guided, adaptable, and cost-effective enhanced security posture. Post this

This article focuses on how a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) can manage emerging AI cyber threats and help an organization address the following questions:

What specific cybersecurity threats does the implementation of AI introduce to the organization, and how can we safeguard against them?

How can the company ensure the integrity and confidentiality of the data used and generated by our AI systems?

What strategies and frameworks should we adopt to continuously monitor, detect, and respond to AI-related cyber threats?

"The business case to support a Virtual CISO is clear," Gorsline observed. "Organizations benefit from an expert-guided, adaptable, and cost-effective enhanced security posture. Contracting a vCISO allows organizations to implement a structured risk management framework by bringing expertise in threat intelligence and monitoring and enabling organizations to adopt proactive measures against emerging threats."

Furthermore, since every organization has unique security needs, a vCISO can develop customized security strategies that align with the organization's specific goals, industry standards, and regulatory requirements by taking proactive steps to:

Implement advanced security solutions

Encourage a security-first culture

Conduct regular risk assessments

Establish an incident response plan

By adopting proactive strategies, organizations can better defend against AI-driven cyber threats. Hiring a full-time CISO can be prohibitively expensive, especially for small- to medium-sized enterprises. Instead, retaining a vCISO provides access to top-tier cybersecurity expertise without the burden of a full-time salary, benefits, and associated overhead costs.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

