J.S. Held Expert Presents a Business Case for Human Factors as a Catalyst for Innovative Design

Joseph (Joe) Pauszek, Ph.D., has extensive experience utilizing physiological measures, such as pupillometry via eye tracking, to shed light on the underlying cognitive states of individuals in real time. Dr. Pauszek has cultivated specialized experience in healthcare research and in the evaluation of medical devices that range in complexity from autoinjectors to robotic surgery systems. This proficiency spans all stages of the medical device lifecycle, from early-stage formative research to formal human factors engineering and usability engineering (HFE/UE) submissions to satisfy regulatory requirements. He serves as a Reviewer for PLOS ONE and Psychological Research and is a member of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society.

A curated collection of experts together form the Human Factors & User Experience practice at J.S. Held. These visionaries understand the intricacies of their fields and have conducted, and overseen user experience research at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Siemens. Their combined academic and industry credentials are notable and distinguish the J.S. Held team among human factors and user experience experts.

J.S. Held's expertise in human factors, product safety, and user experience is proactive, focused on the product development process, and reactive, providing forensic human factors and product failure analysis to support investigations and dispute advisory. In-house experts advise clients throughout the product lifecycle, from ideation and interaction design through validation and postmarket surveillance, which distinctly qualifies our experts to assess subject allegations and render expert opinions based on scientific evidence and firsthand experience. The expertise of the J.S. Held Human Factors & User Experience team results in client work that is not just theoretical but grounded in real-world experience and innovation.

To support the work of experts, J.S. Held owns and operates User Research Laboratories in New York City, New York, Phoenix, Arizona, Redmond, Washington, and Denver, Colorado, and utilizes advanced technology and specialized capabilities, such as optometry, motion capture, eye tracking, physiological data recording, and balance measurement to collect scientific measures and evaluate a wide range of topics.

J.S. Held clients benefit from expertise across the enterprise, as the Human Factors & User Experience team works with toxicologists and industrial hygienists on product liability cases, with accident reconstructionists on vehicular accidents, with mechanical and electrical engineers on product liability cases, with nurses and MDs on medical device and pharma litigation, with the intellectual property (IP) team on product marketing and IP theft cases, and across these and other areas of expertise advising companies throughout the product lifecycle.

