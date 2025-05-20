J.S. Held Experts Explore an Action Plan for Boards of Directors to Manage Tariff Risks

Experts from across J.S. Held examine the multifaceted global impacts of tariffs and trade on business and present an action plan to manage the risk.

JERICHO, N.Y., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held published today the third in a multi-part video series designed to outline emerging considerations for boards of directors amid tariff uncertainty.

In the video, Brian Gleason, an expert in business turnaround, John Peiserich, an expert in supply chain, James E. Malackowski, an intellectual property strategy expert, and Mariano de Alba, an expert in political risk, explore topics that include:

Tracking the financial impact of tariffs and their effects on company supply chains

Understanding changes to regulatory requirements and whether internal policies need to be modified

Planning for short- and long-term effects on intellectual property

Adjusting communications between the board and senior management

The J.S. Held Tariffs and Trade Series is a collection of intelligence, insights, and action plans that inform strategic business decision-making and foster resilience in an increasingly volatile global market.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held