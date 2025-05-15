J.S. Held Experts Release Strategic Guidance for Portfolio Companies and their Investors

J.S. Held experts pose twelve questions to private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies to explore amid the continued tariff uncertainty.

JERICHO, N.Y., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held published today the second in a multi-part video series designed to help businesses and their investors navigate tariff uncertainty.

Restructuring and operations expert Brian Gleason has managed or participated in more than 300 turnaround engagements over the past 29 years and applies the principles utilized in J.S. Held's work advising companies in crisis. In the video, Brian addresses three essential questions that investors should consider with their portfolio companies during this period of unprecedented tariff-policy-induced uncertainty:

1) How have tariffs impacted business forecasting and investor confidence?

2) What are the key actions portfolio company management teams should take during tariff-induced uncertainty?

3) What leadership strategies are recommended for navigating the economic stress caused or complicated by tariffs?

Business intelligence expert Tom Burns has extensive experience leading intelligence collection assignments for financial institutions, law firms, and blue-chip multinationals around the world. Tom explores the additional pre-acquisition diligence essential amid tariff uncertainty in the video. He addresses three questions, including:

4) How have tariffs changed the due diligence process in acquisitions?

5) What is transshipment, and why is it a concern for investors and their portfolio companies?

6) What steps should investors take to manage tariff-related risks in acquisitions?

Capital projects, environmental risk, and compliance expert John Peiserich has over 30 years of experience advising heavy industry and law firms throughout the country with a focus on Oil & Gas, Energy, and Public Utilities. In the video, John reflects upon:

7) Why is it important for investors to assess the owner-operator's understanding of supply chain risks?

8) How have tariffs introduced new challenges for large-scale projects?

9) What is the potential impact of supply chain and tariff-related delays on investment outcomes?

James E. Malackowski has a unique perspective on intellectual property litigation risk, strategic management, and monetization, which benefits from his prior work at a leading private equity firm. In the video, he advises investors and their portfolio companies to consider:

10) How do tariffs influence decisions around manufacturing relocation and intellectual property (IP)?

11) What IP-related risks should companies consider when relocating manufacturing operations?

12) What steps should investors take to ensure IP is properly managed in response to tariffs?

The J.S. Held Tariffs and Trade Series is a collection of intelligence, insights, and action plans that inform strategic business decision-making and foster resilience in an increasingly volatile global market.

