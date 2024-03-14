J.S. Held Highlights Global Excellence in Ethical Supply Chains

J.S. Held expert Andrea Korney illuminates the intricate interplay between global commerce and ethical imperatives, delving into the multifaceted challenges and opportunities inherent in fostering responsible business practices. Post this

Korney's 25+ years of experience in energy and metals extraction includes longstanding roles in oil and gas, power generation, and mining across North America and Russia. Her focus in these roles has included HR, corporate services, global supply chain and logistics, stakeholder relations, Native American relations, and government affairs. Her contributions to supplier diversity and Native American engagement in energy led to recognition by Bloomberg's Sustainability Index in 2017.

"Adopting ethical supply chain practices is imperative for future-proofing businesses against the backdrop of increasing environmental concerns and social justice movements," states Andrea Korney. "By fostering transparency, fairness, and sustainability, companies can lead the charge towards a more equitable and prosperous global economy."

J.S. Held is recognized as an ENR Top 200 Environmental Consulting Firm and industry leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for Sustainability & ESG Consulting. We provide environmental, health, and safety (EHS); sustainability; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) advisory and technology services. J.S. Held's commitment to advancing ethical supply chains is further exemplified through its diverse team of experts, providing comprehensive ESG and EHS advisory and technology services globally.

Amidst the dynamic shifts in global commerce, J.S. Held, bolstered by partnerships with leading ESG and EHS software providers like Cority, Enablon, and others, continues to pave the way in sustainability and governance, offering a spectrum of services from software implementation to process optimization.

