J.S. Held Human Capital Management Recognized by Brandon Hall Group™

The J.S. Held Global Talent Strategy & Development team submitted the LEDR™ program for consideration in three Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® categories and was recognized with 2 Gold and 1 Bronze Award of Excellence in the first year of participation. The LEDR™ program received:

Gold Award of Excellence in the category of Best Leadership Development Program

Gold Award of Excellence in the category of Best Senior Manager Development Program

Bronze Award of Excellence in the category of Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program

"I am thrilled to see the J.S. Held LEDR™ program recognized by Brandon Hall based on its alignment to business needs, innovative design, and measurable impact," said Rama Thirumalaiswamy. "We are so proud of this recognition, and the positive comments from our program participants. It truly reflects our commitment to fostering leadership excellence within our organization."

Experts who participated in the inaugural cohort had this to say:

"This was an AMAZING experience…."

"This was very impactful and has left me with a completely different perspective as a leader … I am excited to put these learnings into practice personally and professionally."

"Big thanks to all the masterminds behind this beautiful program. Amazing learning opportunities and great friendships are being forged."

"I just wanted to thank you for the opportunity and also for putting together such a comprehensive and what will certainly be a memorable experience."

J.S. Held is proud to celebrate the graduation of the second LEDR™ cohort. This nine-month program empowered 29 Leadership Risers with the tools to excel in a dynamic landscape, enhance their leadership presence, and build high-performing teams.

"Talent initiatives like LEDR help J.S. Held attract world class professionals and their teams," observes Chief Executive Jonathon Held.

HCM Excellence Awards® entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group™ analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business needs and environment.

Program design, functionality, and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history."

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC, or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

Media Contact

Kristi L Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

