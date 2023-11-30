J.S. Held Intellectual Property Expert Greg Campanella Invited to Speak at the Department of Defense Intellectual Property Forum

Intellectual property strategy and valuation expert Gregory Campanella, CLP from Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, has been invited by the Department of Defense to speak at the Intellectual Property Forum.
CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held's intellectual property (IP) strategy and valuation expert, Gregory Campanella, CLP, has been invited by the Department of Defense (DoD) to speak at the upcoming Intellectual Property Forum hosted by the DoD IP Cadre. The Forum is a continuation of IP Pilot Program activities furthering last year's IP Evaluation and Valuation Roundtable discussions.
The first ever DoD IP Forum, "Uniting Government, Industry, and Academia to Advance DoD Acquisitions Through Agile and Effective IP Evaluation and Strategies", is a multi-day industry-government event that opens to the public on December 6th and 7th, and includes participants from the defense industrial base, nontraditional DoD contractors, academia, and other industry experts. The Forum focuses on engagement between the DoD acquisition workforce and industry partners to address key IP challenges, including IP planning strategies for DoD lifecycle needs and negotiation of tailored licenses.
Building upon insights, comments, and recommendations shared during last year's IP Evaluation and Valuation Roundtable that were noted to "have been critical to the success of the Section 801 IP Pilot Program", IP expert Gregory Campanella will speak on the IP valuation panel: "Put Your Mouth Where Your Money Is: How the Government and Industry May Share Insights on How IP Valuation Impacts Pricing". Gregory Campanella is responsible for leading the Management Services Group and is the Managing Director in the Valuation practice of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Specializing in the valuation of intellectual property and other intangible assets across various industries, Mr. Campanella has extensive experience in acquisitions and divestitures, bankruptcy and restructuring, licensing, and joint venture/partnership formations. Prior to Ocean Tomo, Mr. Campanella led cross-functional teams providing various advisory services to consumer products and technology companies for intellectual property (IP) and enterprise acquisition, investments, and divestitures.
About Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held
Ocean Tomo provides Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, Advisory, and Specialty Services focused on matters involving intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; business licensing strategy and contract interpretation; patent-focused business intelligence; portfolio development strategy; litigation support; trade secret reasonable measures; asset and business valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; merger and acquisition advisory; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.
As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, financial, and strategic matters across all assets and value at risk.
J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.
Media Contact
Kristi Stathis, Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, +1 773 294 4360, [email protected], OceanTomo.com
SOURCE Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held
Share this article