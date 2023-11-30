J.S. Held Intellectual Property Expert Greg Campanella Invited to Speak at the Department of Defense Intellectual Property Forum

Gregory Campanella is responsible for leading the Management Services Group and is the Managing Director in the Valuation practice of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Post this

Building upon insights, comments, and recommendations shared during last year's IP Evaluation and Valuation Roundtable that were noted to "have been critical to the success of the Section 801 IP Pilot Program", IP expert Gregory Campanella will speak on the IP valuation panel: "Put Your Mouth Where Your Money Is: How the Government and Industry May Share Insights on How IP Valuation Impacts Pricing". Gregory Campanella is responsible for leading the Management Services Group and is the Managing Director in the Valuation practice of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Specializing in the valuation of intellectual property and other intangible assets across various industries, Mr. Campanella has extensive experience in acquisitions and divestitures, bankruptcy and restructuring, licensing, and joint venture/partnership formations. Prior to Ocean Tomo, Mr. Campanella led cross-functional teams providing various advisory services to consumer products and technology companies for intellectual property (IP) and enterprise acquisition, investments, and divestitures.

About Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held

Ocean Tomo provides Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, Advisory, and Specialty Services focused on matters involving intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; business licensing strategy and contract interpretation; patent-focused business intelligence; portfolio development strategy; litigation support; trade secret reasonable measures; asset and business valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; merger and acquisition advisory; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, financial, and strategic matters across all assets and value at risk.

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

Media Contact

Kristi Stathis, Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, +1 773 294 4360, [email protected], OceanTomo.com

SOURCE Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held