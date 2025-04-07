J.S. Held Intellectual Property Expert Presents Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award

Intellectual Property Expert and Atlanta Tipoff Club board member Todd Schoettelkotte presents Student-Athlete from Houston the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award.

HOUSTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held recognizes and celebrates Atlanta Tipoff Club board member and intellectual property expert Todd Schoettelkotte, CPA, CVA, and 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award recipient Lily Dunlap of Houston, Texas.

Todd Schoettelkotte, pictured, is presenting St. John's School junior Lily Dunlap of Houston, Texas, one of two 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Awards. Lily's recognition was celebrated with her classmates, teachers, and teammates.

"I am so proud to participate in events like this on behalf of The Atlanta Tipoff Club Board and J.S. Held," shared Todd Schoettelkotte. "All of us at the Atlanta Tipoff Club are so grateful for partners like Jersey Mike's who allow us to recognize student-athletes like Lily," Todd added.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club (ATOC), administrators of the Naismith Awards for high school and college basketball excellence, selected Lily Dunlap and Davon Ciesiolka of Michigan for their exceptional courage, perseverance, and leadership on and off the basketball court. The award, established in 2020, honors high school basketball players who overcome adversity and make a lasting impact on their teams, schools, and communities.

In recognition of their achievements, Jersey Mike's donated $2,000 to each winner's high school basketball program and an additional $2,000 to each recipient.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L Stathis, J. S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J. S. Held