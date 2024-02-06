J.S. Held Intellectual Property Expert Todd Schoettelkotte Joins the Atlanta Tipoff Club Board of Directors

I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Tipoff Club, The role allows me to merge my professional expertise in intellectual property management with my passion for basketball, contributing to the sport's growth and recognition at all levels. Post this

Schoettelkotte works with his clients on numerous complex studies involving valuations, lost sales, lost profits, incremental profits, reasonable royalty, unjust enrichment, product line profitability, fixed and variable cost analysis, manufacturing, and marketing capacity, cost claims, company financial performance, and interest on damages. He has extensive experience conducting complex studies of the company's accounting records, assisting companies and law firms in identifying relevant financial information, developing damage claims, and assisting clients with the development of damage alternatives and related case strategies.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Schoettelkotte boasts a significant collegiate basketball background, having played center for both Rice and Purdue. His love for the game and understanding of its impact on community and character development make him an ideal fit for the Atlanta Tipoff Club's Board of Directors.

"I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Tipoff Club," said Schoettelkotte. "This role allows me to merge my professional expertise in intellectual property management with my passion for basketball, contributing to the sport's growth and recognition at all levels."

The Atlanta Tipoff Club, established in 1956, is dedicated to promoting the love and enjoyment of basketball. Through its Naismith Awards, the organization honors high school and college basketball players, coaches, and contributors nationwide, embodying the sport's tradition and excellence.

Schoettelkotte's appointment is a reflection of J.S. Held's commitment to community involvement and leadership beyond the confines of traditional business roles. His unique blend of professional success and personal passion for basketball positions him as a valuable contributor to the Atlanta Tipoff Club's mission of expanding and celebrating the game.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

About the Atlanta Tipoff Club

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Jersey Mike's and Werner Ladder.

