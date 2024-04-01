J.S. Held Oversees Voting and Certification for Naismith Awards® and Supports Phoenix Community through YMCA Service Project

J.S. Held is entrusted with overseeing the voting process and result certification for the esteemed Naismith Awards®, ensuring a fair and transparent selection for the most prestigious accolades in college basketball. Post this

As part of the expanded relationship with the Atlanta Tipoff Club, J.S. Held's contribution to the community project in Phoenix reflects the firm's corporate social responsibility initiative, Helping Hands. The project involves renovations at the YMCA, fostering an environment that promotes physical activity and sportsmanship for area youth as well as workforce skills development for young, at-risk adults.

"We're proud to uphold the highest standards of accuracy and fairness in the Naismith Awards® and to contribute to the Phoenix community's well-being," says Teddy Brown. J.S. Held's participation in these initiatives underscores the firm's role as a trusted industry leader and a socially responsible organization dedicated to enriching communities and supporting the growth and celebration of basketball.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held