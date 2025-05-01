J.S. Held Presents Case Study on the Value of Simple Analytics in Financial Investigations

J.S. Held expert Pamela Hefner conducts financial analysis to provide business, financial, and accounting advice to attorneys and their clients throughout the commercial litigation and investigation process. Post this

Analytics alone are not always sufficient when conducting financial investigations. Interviewing personnel and stakeholders provides much needed context, even when malfeasance is not suspected. An inquisitive mindset, understanding transaction flows, and strong knowledge of accounting and auditing are critical aspects of forensic accounting. In addition, supporting documentation is necessary to verify assertions. However, Ms. Hefner adds, "in this era of large data, knowing where to start can make a tremendous difference in the effectiveness of an investigation. Analytics provide a quick way to determine if results are in line with expectations and can highlight areas of focus that serve as a launching pad for the investigation."

J.S. Held expert Pamela Hefner conducts financial analysis to provide business, financial, and accounting advice to attorneys and their clients throughout the commercial litigation and investigation process. Ms. Hefner has provided expert support across multiple industries, including retail, manufacturing, food and beverage, and local government.

Ms. Hefner has testimony experience and has developed and presented economic analysis results to city government councils, franchise advisory boards, and C-level executives. Her expertise has empowered informed decision-making across diverse sectors, ensuring data-driven strategies and impactful outcomes. She excels in translating complex economic data into actionable intelligence. Ms. Hefner provides expert witness and consulting services in accounting, investigations, and litigation, with specific expertise in damages calculations, class certifications, and fraud examinations.

