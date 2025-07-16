J.S. Held Presents Guidance on Cloud Forensics in Complex Investigations

J.S. Held digital forensics expert Richard Chung authors primer for legal and corporate professionals on cloud data issues and digital forensic investigations.

JERICHO, N.Y., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud platforms, which store vast amounts of data on remote servers, have become essential to both professional and personal worlds. The platforms provide benefits ranging from file sharing and document collaboration to real-time messaging and virtual meetings. However, with those advantages come a new set of challenges.

A new article from J.S. Held's digital forensics expert Richard Chung, "Navigating Cloud Forensics," presents practical uses of cloud data and digital forensics to support regulatory inquires, workplace misconduct investigations, and cybersecurity incidents. The primer further provides professionals involved in legal, compliance, and investigative roles guidance for managing data fragmentation, legal complexities in cross-border data access, and data identification and preservation.

Richard Chung has more than 20 years of experience in technology consulting. He applies his digital forensics and e-Discovery expertise to all aspects of investigations, litigation, and antitrust and merger matters. Richard has worked across a wide variety of industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare, construction, energy, and technology. His extensive experience and decisive expertise make him a trusted advisor on a variety of technology consulting engagements involving data preservation, data analysis, document review, and document production.

Navigating cloud forensics requires a deep understanding of how modern cloud platforms store, manage, and protect data. With data often being fragmented across multiple providers and jurisdictions, leaders in this space must be mindful of technical, legal, and procedural challenges. Success in cloud forensics relies on preserving critical evidence, normalizing disparate data, and ensuring compliance with local regulations and laws. As cloud services continue to evolve, so too must our strategies and tools used to investigate and secure digital evidence.

To learn more, visit: https://www.jsheld.com/insights/articles/navigating-cloud-forensics-in-complex-investigations.

