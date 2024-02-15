J.S. Held Publishes Fidelity Investigations: A Comprehensive Guide to Successful Claims Outcomes

As instances of fraudulent activities continue to evolve across various industries, understanding the complexities of fidelity claims investigations becomes increasingly crucial. Post this

J.S. Held Executive Vice President Peter Fogarty, explains, "Fidelity insurance plays a vital role in protecting organizations from financial losses stemming from acts of dishonesty or fraud committed by employees or third parties." With more than 35 years of expertise in forensic accounting and fraud examination, Peter adds, "As instances of fraudulent activities continue to evolve across various industries, understanding the complexities of fidelity claims investigations becomes increasingly crucial."

In the J.S. Held Fidelity Investigations: A Comprehensive Guide to Successful Claims Outcomes, our experts provide fundamental aspects of a fidelity claim investigation, from inception to the recovery of stolen funds, providing insights of interest to claims examiners, in-house and outside counsel, risk managers, brokers, claims executives and corporate investigation groups faced with employee theft losses.

The guide explores:

Preliminary Steps in a Fidelity Claim Investigation

Types of Fidelity Insurance Claims or Losses

Parties and Experts Involved in a Fidelity Claims Investigation

Navigating Claims Challenges & How Experts Can Help

Additional Expertise That May Be Needed in a Fidelity Investigation

Types of Fidelity Policy Exclusions

Adapting Fidelity Claims to a Changing Landscape

Senior Managing Director Stephen O'Malley, who leads Digital Investigations & Discovery services within J.S. Held's Global Investigations practice, shares, "Every fidelity claim is unique, but they all need a qualified, experienced group of professionals to address the various aspects of each claim." Stephen adds, "Finding experts who work hand-in-hand with one another to address the unique challenges of each specific claim is critical to achieving the best outcome."

The collaborative efforts of these seasoned professionals, alongside other experts in forensic accounting, digital investigations, and legal counsel, ensure thorough and effective fidelity claims investigations. By leveraging their collective expertise, organizations can navigate the intricacies of fidelity insurance claims, mitigate losses, and uphold integrity in financial matters.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

