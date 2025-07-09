J.S. Held Publishes Strategic Guide Framework to Assess Organizational Capacity for Change

Organizational transformation expert Rodney Gayle presents a 6Cs framework for private equity and corporate leaders to assess organizational readiness for navigating change. Post this

Transformation is no longer a luxury – it is a fundamental requirement for growth, resilience, and long-term competitiveness. J.S. Held's article introduces a structured framework for assessing capacity for change, offering private equity leaders with practical tools to evaluate and strengthen their ability to navigate complex changes. Crucially, the article emphasizes the importance of timing and knowing when to assess change readiness. With time acting as a constraint, the framework explores how expert guidance can help firms align transformation goals with realistic timelines.

J.S. Held expert, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and Certified Turnaround Professional, Rodney Gayle, plays a role in aligning strategic visions towards structured execution. Rodney is a managing director with over 30 years of executive experience in operations and technology roles across various industries. His deep industry knowledge and hands-on leadership style enable him to provide clarity and actionable insights to client companies. His expertise includes interim leadership, operational improvement, and turnaround/restructuring. Rodney is known for his pragmatic and metric-driven approach, combining strategic and tactical skills to drive positive change and optimize resources.

To learn more, visit: https://www.jsheld.com/insights/articles/unlocking-organizational-capacity-for-change-a-6cs-framework-for-private-equity-transformation-and-value-creation.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected] , jsheld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held