J.S. Held Recruits Global Risk & Compliance Expert Greg Esslinger to Lead Global Investigations Practice

I look forward to many years of collaboration with the more than 1,500 technical, scientific, and financial experts at J.S. Held to share our expertise and experience as a trusted advisor to support our clients across the globe. Tweet this

"My experience as a former practicing lawyer and Special Agent for the FBI in the International Counterterrorism Division gives me a unique insight into law enforcement matters, which is invaluable when advising on high-stakes regulatory enforcement actions," said Mr. Esslinger.

Mr. Esslinger's illustrious track record also includes building the first compliance program for one of the largest companies in the world and leading one of the largest corporate bribery investigations in China. Notably, he was appointed by the SEC as a compliance monitor for a prominent multinational pharmaceutical company.

Greg Esslinger is a recognized thought leader who actively participates in industry events, has appeared before regulators, and shares expertise and insights with clients, peers, and other stakeholders. He contributes to news coverage on stories related to fraud, compliance, and risk, having participated in more than 75 live interviews. He enjoys exploring critical industry topics, helping to foster a deeper understanding of regulatory challenges and their impact on businesses and individuals.

J.S. Held's Global Investigations team provides companies, legal counsel, financial institutions, government agencies, and high-profile individuals with the information required to make well-informed business and legal decisions. We advise in multijurisdictional regulatory inquiries and investigations, compliance issues, business transactions, and legal proceedings. With experts located across the globe, we deliver local support to clients in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

As the Global Investigations Practice Lead, Mr. Esslinger brings his unique experience across international business operations, global strategy development, risk management consulting, and government intelligence. His specialized expertise encompasses:

Regulatory Risk Management

Compliance and Governance

Antibribery and Corruption

Monitorships

Internal Investigations

Fraud and Forensic Analysis

and Forensic Analysis Business Intelligence

"I look forward to many years of collaboration with the more than 1,500 technical, scientific, and financial experts at J.S. Held to share our expertise and experience as a trusted advisor to support our clients across the globe," said Mr. Esslinger about his new leadership role.

J.S. Held welcomes Greg Esslinger's appointment and looks forward to the continued expansion of its Global Investigations Practice under his guidance.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

Media Contact

Kristi L Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 -773-294-4360, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held