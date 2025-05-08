J.S. Held Releases Case Study on a Data-Centric Approach to Fraud Investigations

The case study from J.S. Held follows the key steps of a financial fraud investigation and addresses the advantages of a data-centric approach at each stage.

JERICHO, N.Y., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held shared an informative case study that explores the process of seamlessly Integrating Data Analytics into a Financial Investigation. In the article, forensic accounting and investigations experts Ken Feinstein, Matthew Cordell, Hannah Siegel, and Shane Jaeger explore how multidisciplinary experts skilled in both forensic accounting and investigations generate a more integrated investigative experience. The following case study walks through the process of a financial investigation in which the data extraction, analysis, and forensic reconciliation are integrated seamlessly by accounting and data experts who understand both sides of an investigation.

Utilizing a fictious retail company, the case study follows the key steps of a financial fraud investigation and addresses the advantages of a data-centric approach at each stage in order to determine the source, as well as the depth and breadth of the fraud. In such cases where there is minimal structure and supervision of the accounting activities, a data-forward approach proves especially powerful as it utilizes technology to maximize the value of available information provided by the client company.

Ken Feinstein is a Senior Managing Director who specializes in investigative data analytics and provides investigations, regulatory risk, and litigation support solutions spanning multiple sectors, including retail and consumer products, life sciences, technology, financial services, industrial products, and government agencies. His clients include law firms and Fortune 500 legal and compliance teams for whom he delivers large scale, complex investigations, regulatory response matters, proactive anti-fraud efforts, and compliance programs. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Matthew Cordell is a Director who helps analyze structured and unstructured data along with other forensic accounting and investigative methods to help clients achieve their goals in reducing fraud and regulatory risk. His work includes data modeling and analysis, database management, programming, and implementing finance software spanning multiple industries, including financial services, technology, industrials, life sciences, and retail. His clients include law firms and Fortune 500 multinational companies. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Hannah Siegel is a Senior Consultant who leverages her expertise in data analytics and collaboration to deliver innovative solutions to clients. She contributes to a diverse range of projects across multiple business groups, undertaking a wide variety of tasks beyond traditional data analysis.

Shane Jaeger is a Consultant who utilizes analytical tools and skills to derive history and meaning from large datasets.

Centering data and technology in financial investigations can mitigate many of the common challenges that investigators face and can result in a more prompt and efficient delivery of results to clients. To request training for your organization on the use of Digital Forensics & Analytic Techniques in Regulatory & Internal Investigations focused on how an effective compliance program can contribute to a company's ROI, visit: https://www.jsheld.com/insights/seminars-and-events/digital-forensics-analytic-techniques-in-regulatory-internal-investigations.

