J.S. Held Releases Report on Role of Forensic Laboratory Analysis in Roofing Industry Insurance Claims, Legal Disputes, and Code Compliance Investigations

The report, authored by Marcos Flores Jr., Roofing Lab Director at J.S. Held, explores how advanced testing techniques are instrumental in supporting investigative capabilities of field forensic engineers. Post this

"As the roofing industry continues to evolve, it is essential that we leverage the latest scientific advancements to better understand material performance and failure modes," said Marcos Flores Jr. "This report showcases the cutting-edge capabilities of the J.S. Held IAS-ILAC accredited Roofing Laboratory and demonstrates how our expertise can help clients navigate complex roofing challenges and make informed decisions."

As a seasoned research and development scientist with over two decades of experience, Mr. Flores possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in failure mode and analysis of composite materials. His background in pulp and paper, coatings, and ceramic/abrasive materials has given him hands-on experience with a range of analytical techniques, making him an expert in forensic analysis across various substrates.

The release of this report coincides with J.S. Held's 50th-anniversary celebration, marking half a century of delivering innovative solutions to clients across diverse industries. The company's commitment to excellence and continuous growth is reflected in its investment in state-of-the-art facilities like the Roofing Laboratory, which plays a vital role in supporting the firm's forensic investigations and consulting services.

Read the report here: https://www.jsheld.com/insights/articles/forensic-laboratory-analysis-and-roof-evaluations.

