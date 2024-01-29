J.S. Held Selects RelativityOne to Support Cross-Border Investigations and Disputes Throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Our team utilizes market-leading technology, including RelativityOne, and significant professional experience to help clients manage legal, regulatory, and operational risk. Post this

One hundred and fifty team members seamlessly collaborate to preserve and investigate data, providing forensic analysis, hosted document review, data analytics, information governance consulting, forensic accounting, regulatory and compliance risk consulting. Our team utilizes market-leading technology, including RelativityOne, and significant professional experience to help clients manage legal, regulatory, and operational risk. With experts in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, the J.S. Held DI&D team leverages offshore centers of excellence resources and supports service delivery in different geographies worldwide.

Senior Managing Director and EMEA Lead Simon Placks notes, "The DI&D team at J.S. Held is unique, having eliminated barriers between technical disciplines. Doing so fosters a multidisciplinary, client-focused, and collaborative approach, allowing our clients to leverage the strengths of our global expertise." Simon adds, "RelativityOne is an important additional resource that enables team members to work seamlessly on complex investigations and litigation matters." J.S. Held legal technology leader Chantelle Jalland, adds, "I have utilized RelativityOne on an array of different matters to help clients respond to regulatory investigations in the UK & EU, including European Commission investigations."

Stephen O'Malley, Senior Managing Director and DI&D Global Leader of J.S. Held, reflects on the team's decision to leverage RelativityOne, sharing, "Building upon our announcement earlier this year of more trusted advisors joining the team, the DI&D team is fulfilling the promise of providing clients with the ever-evolving tools and expertise to acquire, process, analyze, and preserve vast quantities of financial, transactional, and operational data."

Our highly qualified DI&D professionals have acquired their experiences through longstanding careers in law enforcement, military, industry, academia, and advisory services, which focus on information and cyber security, the lifecycle of data and its analysis/management, along with the various elements of digital forensics and incident response. With multiple leadership, operational, and tactical certifications from industry-leading organizations like SANS, ISC2, IAPP, CompTIA, ACFE, the EC-Council, and more, J.S. Held DI&D professionals are recognized industry thought leaders, public speakers, and authors who have been featured at major events and in industry-leading publications. They are sought for their experiences, insights, and abilities to develop customized solutions to common and complex data, cyber, data, and information security challenges.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200.

Media Contact

