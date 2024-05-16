J.S. Held Welcomes Toxicologists, Health Scientists & Industrial Hygienists Creating One of the Largest Toxicology Consulting and Expert Services Teams in the World

The additions to J.S. Held, an ENR Top 200 Environmental Consulting Firm, create one of the world's largest toxicology consulting teams, further strengthening the firm's ability to advise in diverse and increasingly complex engagements. Post this

Dallas Cowan, Ph.D., CIH, DABT, is a Board-Certified Toxicologist (DABT) and Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) with more than 15 years of consulting experience in occupational toxicology, industrial hygiene, exposure, and human health risk assessment. His industrial hygiene and safety experience includes a variety of exposure assessment techniques, qualitative and quantitative fit testing for respiratory protection programs, development of safety bulletins, and preparation and conduct of safety briefings regarding permit-required confined space entry, fall protection, respiratory protection, and personal protective equipment. Dr. Cowan has provided technical and litigation support on various projects involving exposure and human health risk assessment of chemicals in various occupational, environmental, and consumer product settings. Dr. Cowan has published over 25 abstracts, book chapters, and peer-reviewed papers on industrial hygiene, consumer products safety, environmental exposure, toxicology, and risk-related topics.

Patrick Kerzic, Ph.D., DABT, is a Board-Certified Toxicologist (DABT) with extensive experience in designing, conducting, and analyzing mechanistic and human-subject research studies and human health risk assessments. He previously served as a Staff Toxicologist with the California Environmental Protection Agency, overseeing human health risk assessment activities for over 100 sites contaminated with solvents, metals, and other hazardous materials. He also served as a writer and reviewer for the Safer Consumer Products program, which aims to encourage the substitution of hazardous compounds with safer alternatives, and was a Scientific Director for a laboratory, conducting research and clinical studies into blood diseases, including leukemia and lymphoma, and overseeing molecular biology and toxicology programs. He has published over 35 abstracts and peer-reviewed papers in toxicology and hematology.

Angie Perez, Ph.D., CIH, is a Principal Toxicologist, Senior Technical Fellow of Industrial Hygiene, and a Certified Industrial Hygienist. She has more than 20 years of experience in human health risk assessment, toxicology, exposure and risk assessment, sampling and analysis, and emergency response. Dr. Perez specializes in quantitative exposure reconstruction of occupational and environmental toxicants, human health risk assessment, and evaluation of general causation relationships between chemical exposure and disease. Her expertise includes evaluation of potential health effects of occupational and community exposures to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, volatile organic compounds, metals, sulfur compounds related to odors and industrial releases, and evaluation of risk of injury or death associated with consumption of drugs and alcohol. Dr. Perez regularly contributes to scientific, peer-reviewed literature with more than 50 published articles and abstracts on topics related to toxicology and industrial hygiene.

David Fung, Ph.D., CIH, is a Board-Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) with ten years of professional experience in consulting. He received his Ph.D. in Industrial Hygiene, where his principal research was on the emission of and exposure to particulate matter generated during the operation of cooking ranges. In his career, Dr. Fung has also conducted research on the emission of and potential exposure to ultrafine particles and nanoparticles from various indoor and outdoor sources, failure rates of hip implants, and potential exposure to asbestos from the use of cosmetic talc. Dr. Fung's technical expertise includes industrial hygiene surveys, exposure assessments, and indoor air quality assessments. Additionally, Dr. Fung has provided consulting services in litigation involving potential exposure to asbestos, silica, talc, mold, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other chemical agents.

Thales Cheng, MPH, CIH, is a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) with consulting experience in industrial hygiene, exposure assessment, toxicology, human health risk assessment, and emergency response. Mr. Cheng has managed litigation projects and provided support for cases related to asbestos, underground storage tanks, and consumer exposures from products such as e-cigarette devices. He has also been involved in the assessment of occupational, non-occupational, and environmental exposures to asbestos, talc, formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acrolein, and VOCs in a variety of settings.

J.S. Held toxicologists evaluate exposure, contamination, and toxicity to determine adverse effects on human health or the environment. Together with their team, the experts advise on health-based and environmental matters involving public health, exposure, contamination, toxicity, risk assessment, and characterization. They work with clients to develop and implement risk mitigation strategies, conduct forensic investigations, provide regulatory assessments and deliver expert services for arbitration and litigation matters.

John Peiserich, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Practice Leader, commenting on the expansion of the team, adds, "I am thrilled that this very unique collection of toxicology and health science experts has identified J.S. Held as a platform to optimize their professional development and to perform important work on behalf of clients around the globe."

