J.S. Held Welcomes Two Experts to the Strategic Advisory Practice

The addition of experts like Franklind and David help J.S. Held broaden our capacity, capabilities, and market reach as we work to help more clients realize the benefits of a single-source solution for distressed and high-growth companies. Post this

David M. Weinstein, CTP, is a Managing Director in the Strategic Advisory practice. He brings over 40 years of senior credit, workout, and restructuring experience across various industries, including retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and aviation. David has developed expertise in both lender and creditor positions, capital sourcing, workouts, and restructuring in and out-of-court. His experience from both sides of the table, having been a senior lender and chief credit officer, benefits his advisory clients.

"The addition of experts like Franklind and David help J.S. Held broaden our capacity, capabilities, and market reach as we work to help more clients realize the benefits of a single-source solution for distressed and high-growth companies," said Senior Managing Director Michael Jacoby.

J.S. Held's Strategic Advisory practice, under the leadership of Michael Jacoby, CTP, helps clients overcome complex enterprise challenges and realize long-term, sustainable business value. Their business solutions are derived from a combination of technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise and unrivaled understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

J.S. Held experts help clients gain actionable and timely business intelligence; resolve matters in dispute; improve operational performance; raise capital; turnaround businesses in distress; value, monetize, and manage their IP portfolio; successfully navigate transactions; maximize and protect their investments; and address the triple bottom line – people, profit, and planet – throughout their sustainability journey.

J.S. Held strategic advisory clients have access to more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts working across six continents who provide specialized, complementary expertise in areas including dispute advisory; business enterprise, real estate, and intellectual property valuation; forensic accounting; capital projects advisory; compliance and regulatory consulting; business intelligence; ESG and sustainability consulting; environmental, health, and safety; political risk; M&A regulatory response; and cyber security, among others.

"Franklind and David are tenured, entrepreneurial, and visionary leaders with an unwavering focus on finance and operations, helping clients optimize enterprise value," added J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer, Lee Spirer. The addition of these experts further strengthens J.S. Held expertise across many sectors, including agribusiness, consumer goods, real estate, construction, energy and power, manufacturing, retail, telecom, transportation, and others.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC, or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held