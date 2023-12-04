J.S. Held's Cybersecurity Expert Michael Bell Presents "Offensive Security Deep Dive" a Webinar for Professionals Seeking to Proactively Protect their Sensitive Data

Michael Bell has extensive experience in all aspects of cybersecurity program support, including risk identification and mitigation, incident response, strategy development, infrastructure assessments, policy development, and team leadership. Post this

Michael Bell has extensive experience in all aspects of cybersecurity program support, including risk identification and mitigation, incident response, strategy development, infrastructure assessments, policy development, and team leadership.

Register for the complimentary webinar by following the link below: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3229473893253377885.

During the one-hour webinar, Michael Bell will share:

An overview of offensive security

What legal professionals need to know about penetration testing

Steps to improve cybersecurity

Illustrative case studies

Those attending the webinar may also benefit from CLE credits. One hour of CLE credit has been applied for this webinar in AR, CA, FL, GA, IL & TX.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Kristi Stathis, J.S. Held, 773-294-4360, [email protected], https://www.jsheld.com/

