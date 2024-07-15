JTAV Clinical Skincare Expands to Tribeca, Introducing Luxurious Treatments to a Downtown Audience

This Signifies the Spa's Second Location, Following Its Success on the Upper East Side

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTAV Clinical Skincare, a beloved NYC-based skincare spa, is proud to announce its expansion to Tribeca. This expansion marks a significant milestone for founder and celebrity esthetician, Joie Tavernise, whose expertise and dedication to skincare have made JTAV Clinical Skincare a trusted name in the industry.

Located in the heart of Tribeca, the new location aims to bring its excellence in state-of-the-art treatments and luxurious skincare experiences to a wider audience. The Tribeca spa offers a comprehensive range of services designed to address various skin concerns with precision and care. From advanced facials to innovative anti-aging treatments, clients can expect personalized care that enhances natural beauty and promotes overall skin health.

"We are incredibly excited to bring JTAV Clinical Skincare to Tribeca," said founder, Joie Tavernise. "This new location allows us to extend our reach and offer our exceptional services to a broader clientele. We have designed the space with our clients' comfort and needs in mind, ensuring a serene and transformative experience from the moment they step through our doors."

Since its inception, JTAV Clinical Skincare has offered impactful results through individualized treatments and a client-focused approach. The new spa is dedicated to providing each client with a customized experience, ensuring that every visit leaves them feeling rejuvenated and confident.

For more information on JTAV Clinical Skincare, treatments, and appointments, please visit www.JTAVClinicalSkincare.com and follow @JTAVClinicalSkincare.

About JTAV Clinical Skincare:

JTAV Clinical Skincare is a leading provider of the latest treatments and products for face and body, and prides themselves on being on the forefront of the most advanced modern technologies that incorporate a whole body/whole life approach. Established in 2009, JTAV Clinical Skincare has been delivering top treatments to an elite client base with their dedication to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction driving everything they do. The highly skilled team of knowledgeable professionals contribute a wealth of expertise and design bespoke treatments that cater to each client's unique needs. With the flagship location based in New York City, JTAV Clinical Skincare operates on a national scale, serving clients from all over the country and the world.

Media Contact

5WPR, JTAV Clinical Skincare, 1 3475144881, [email protected]

SOURCE JTAV Clinical Skincare