JTC and CanAm Create New White Paper Resource for EB-5 Investors

"As a trusted name in EB-5 for over a decade, JTC strives to provide investors with access to the information they need to make their investment choices and to help them avoid common mistakes." Post this

JTC has been the leader in EB-5 administration for many years, pioneering best practices that have since become legislatively-mandated. Offering a range of services including escrow, fund administration, cosignatory, loan administration, immigration workflow, and more, JTC provides RIA-compliant solutions for Regional Centers that can simplify processes and increase efficiency while helping build investor confidence through increased security and transparency. Thanks to its global presence, JTC also offers services beyond typical EB-5 administration, including wealth management and trust services for investors.

CanAm Enterprises has operated EB-5 Regional Centers for more than 20 years, funding more than 65 EB-5 projects and helping more than 6,000 families achieve permanent residency. By bringing together qualified foreign investors and a network of trusted project developers, CanAm has built a proven model for helping investors fulfill the job creation requirements of EB-5 through projects that benefit U.S. communities.

Titled, "EB-5 Investor Due Diligence: Finding the Right Project for Immigration Success," the white paper covers some of the most common elements of EB-5 project selection, including the required elements for a valid investment, common EB-5 project structures, red flags to watch out for, questions to ask prospective Regional Centers as part of the due diligence process, and more.

In addition to this information, JTC and CanAm have received input from a variety of EB-5 professionals to offer additional insight based on their years of experience in the industry. Contributing to the white paper are Jill Jones of JTC, Walter S. Gindin and Ryan J. Brown of CanAm Enterprises, Suzanne Lazicki of Lucid Professional Writing, Joey Barnett of WR Immigration, EB-5 Support Attorney & FINRA-Registered Representative Irina A. Rostova, and Sebastian Stubbe of Pine State Regional Center.

"As a trusted name in EB-5 for over a decade, JTC strives to provide investors with access to the information they need to make their investment choices and to help them avoid common mistakes," said Jill Jones, Head of Specialty Administration & General Counsel – U.S. for JTC. "This white paper will help walk immigrant investors through the process of project selection so they can thoroughly evaluate Regional Centers and projects."

"CanAm is thrilled to be a part of this effort that will aid immigrant investors and promote best practices among Regional Centers and developers," said Christine Chen, Chief Operating Officer of CanAm Enterprises. "The individuals who have contributed to this white paper represent some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the EB-5 industry, and with their expertise, investors can educate themselves and make the right decision."

To download the white paper, visit JTCGroup.com or CanAmEnterprises.com.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds). As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

About CanAm Enterprises

With 35 years of experience in immigration-linked investment funds, CanAm has built strong partnerships with respected organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational enterprises, and regional developers. These trusted alliances allow us to provide you with top-tier EB-5 investment opportunities tailored to your immigration and investment objectives.

Our decades of market experience and time-tested investment process enable us to identify quality projects we believe meet USCIS requirements. Our goals are to help you obtain a green card and preserve your investment capital. From immigration insights to comprehensive documentation to consulate interview preparation to investment status reporting, our team of experts guides you every step along your immigration journey.

To learn more, visit CanAmEnterprises.com.

Media Contact

Coleen Danaher, JTC Group, 3123307633, [email protected], www.jtcgroup.com

SOURCE JTC Group