JTC and CanAm Enterprises Announce Complimentary EB-5 Webinar

The webinar will include a panel discussion featuring experts from many areas of EB-5, providing insight into what successful offerings have in common and the risk/reward of pursuing projects that promise to return capital after very short periods of time. Relying on JTC and CanAm's extensive network of EB-5 stakeholders, it promises to be an informative and insightful look into the current state of EB-5.

JTC is a global financial services leader offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 1,700 across 32 offices worldwide, JTC has continued to build on its 36-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies. In North America, JTC provides purpose-built solutions to institutional and private clients, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

As the leader in EB-5 administration for many years, JTC pioneered best practices that have since become mandated through EB-5 legislation. Offering a range of services including escrow, fund administration, cosignatory, immigration workflow, and more, JTC provides RIA-compliant solutions for Regional Centers that can simplify processes and increase efficiency while helping build investor confidence through increased security and transparency. Thanks to its global presence, JTC also offers services beyond typical EB-5 administration, including wealth management and trust services for investors.

With more than 20 years of experience in EB-5, CanAm Enterprises brings together qualified foreign investors and project developers, allowing immigrants to obtain permanent U.S. residency while the U.S. gains the job creation and economic benefits of the EB-5 program. Thanks to its expertise and time-tested investment process, CanAm has helped more than 6,000 families pursue their immigration goals, with more than 50 EB-5 projects repaid and more than 8,000 permanent green cards issued.

Unlike other EB-5 events, this webinar is designed to provide value to EB-5 investors, Regional Center operators, developers, agents, and the entire breadth of EB-5 stakeholders. The goal of the event is for attendees to walk away with a better understanding of EB-5 project structures and how to evaluate risk in a market with an abundance of choices. The panelists will also be answering questions from the audience so virtual attendees can ask about pertinent issues.

Discussion topics may include:

The importance of due diligence for quality projects

Risks posed by two-year investment projects

Common project structures and realistic sustainment timeframes for top-quality EB-5 projects

Elements of top-tier offerings, including fund administration, secure banking and escrow policies, online transparency

How a commitment to best practices could drive permanent reauthorization of the Regional Center Program

And more…

Speakers scheduled to appear at the webinar include:

Moderator: Nicolai Hinrichsen, Partner, Miller Mayer LLP

Jose Rincon, Vice President of Business Development, JTC

Christine Chen, COO, CanAm Enterprises

Sebastian Stubbe, Managing Director & CEO, Pine State Regional Center

"Now is an exciting time in EB-5, and we want to make sure EB-5 investors and other stakeholders keep their eyes on best practices and don't get lured into unnecessary risks," said Jill Jones, JTC General Counsel, ICS USA. "We're happy to be working with CanAm because of their diligence in developing what makes a good EB-5 project and their commitment to security and transparency for their investors."

"This event is about gaining insights from all across the industry and a range of perspectives on the best strategies," said Christine Chen, COO, CanAm Enterprises. "We've seen how working with JTC has helped us build trust with our investors, and we want to help others in EB-5 understand what separates the best EB-5 projects so we can all work toward a healthy and robust EB-5 program."

The details of the event are:

Anatomy of an EB-5 Project

Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET

Online (hosted on Zoom)

To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit JTCGroup.com.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

About CanAm Enterprises

With 35 years of experience in immigration-linked investment funds, CanAm has built strong partnerships with respected organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational enterprises, and regional developers. These trusted alliances allow CanAm to provide investors with top-tier EB-5 investment opportunities tailored to individual immigration and investment objectives.

Our decades of market experience enable us to identify quality projects we believe meet USCIS requirements. Our goals are to help investors obtain their green cards and preserve their investment capital. The result has been more than $3 billion in EB-5 capital raised, more than 60 projects launched and more than 50 of those projects repaid, with 5,200+ I-526 and I-526E approvals and 2,600+ I-829 approvals.

We know that navigating the complex world of U.S. immigration can be challenging, and CanAm simplifies the process. From immigration insights to comprehensive documentation to consulate interview preparation to investment status reporting, our team of experts guides clients every step along their immigration journeys.

For more, go to CanAmEnterprises.com.

