JTC Announced as Gold Sponsor of IIUSA EB-5 Industry Forum

"We're thrilled to be sponsoring this incredible event" Post this

IIUSA is the national, membership-based 501(c)(6) not-for-profit industry trade association for the EB-5 Regional Center Program. Representing 200+ Regional Center members and 120+ Service Provider members across the country and serving 47 states/territories, IIUSA advocates for policies that maximize economic benefit to the United States, helping its members to create tens of thousands of jobs in a wide range of industries and American communities and generating over $32 billion dollars in foreign direct investment at no cost to the U.S. taxpayer.

JTC is a global financial services leader offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 1,700 across 32 offices worldwide, JTC has continued to build on its 36-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies. In North America, JTC provides purpose-built solutions to institutional and private clients, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

As the leader in EB-5 administration for many years, JTC has pioneered best practices that have since become legislatively-mandated. Offering a range of services including escrow, fund administration, cosignatory, immigration workflow, and more, JTC provides RIA-compliant solutions for Regional Centers that can simplify processes and increase efficiency while helping build investor confidence through increased security and transparency. Thanks to its global presence, JTC also offers services beyond typical EB-5 administration, including wealth management and trust services for investors.

Hosted at the St. Regis Atlanta in Atlanta, GA, on May 20th, 21st, and 22nd, the IIUSA EB-5 Industry Forum, currently in its 14th year, is the premier event in U.S. investment and immigration business development and education. The preliminary agenda includes networking events, keynote speakers, and panel discussions on issues such as EB-5 advocacy and government affairs, best practices for Regional Center operation, economic trends affecting EB-5, and more.

"We're thrilled to be sponsoring this incredible event," said JTC's Jill Jones, who will be moderating a panel at the event titled, "How to Be Program Compliant Amidst Missing Guidance," scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st. "By bringing together EB-5 stakeholders and government officials, we can share our knowledge, encourage mutual success, and work together to ensure the future health of the program."

For more on the event and to RSVP, visit IIUSA.org.

To learn more about JTC's EB-5 services, visit JTCGroup.com/eb-5.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

Media Contact

Laura Kelly, JTC, 408-367-0826, [email protected], Jtcgroup.com

SOURCE JTC