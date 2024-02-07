JTC Announces Virtual Event on 1031 Exchange Strategies

The free webinar will feature industry experts discussing how current economic, political, and market conditions make 2024 the ideal time to pursue a like-kind exchange.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTC has announced an in-depth virtual forum on the advantages of Section 1031 like-kind exchanges in 2024. The event is scheduled for February 21st and will be presented virtually so attendees can join from around the globe. Titled,"1031 in 2024: Strategies for Real Estate Investing," the webinar will focus on how investors are approaching 1031 as a way to build wealth amid uncertain economic times.
The real estate market has seen a turbulent few years: the pandemic, an inflation crisis, and a new work-from-home culture have upended the worlds of residential and commercial real estate. Some real estate investments have thrived during recessionary periods, but picking the right one is crucial. With high prices, fluctuating inventory, and potential legislative changes on the horizon, investors need the right strategy to take advantage of 1031 in 2024. The webinar will feature an expert panel exploring these issues and breaking down little-known 1031 strategies that can make all the difference in a competitive market.
JTC is a global financial services leader offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 1,500 across 32 offices worldwide, JTC has continued to build on its 35-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies. In North America, JTC provides purpose-built solutions to institutional and private clients, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.
For its 1031 exchange clients, JTC offers unmatched experience as a Qualified Intermediary, with expertise in the most intricate exchange scenarios, including forward and reverse exchanges, as well as administration for Delaware Statutory Trusts. JTC has pioneered best practices for the industry, with exchange funds only held in FDIC-insured, fully-liquid accounts at highly rated banks, never commingled in operating accounts.
The goal of the webinar is for attendees to walk away with an understanding of why many investors are considering a 1031 exchange as part of their 2024 investing strategies, useful methods for deciding on the right replacement property, and best practices for ensuring a successful exchange. With this knowledge, they'll have a leg up as they construct their plans for protecting and building wealth in 2024.
Discussion topics may include:
Trends in the current real estate market and outlook for 2024
Why recent conditions make 1031 exchanges an attractive option
Replacement property solutions for a competitive market: reverse exchanges, Delaware Statutory Trusts, NNN leases, and more
Best practices for Qualified Intermediaries and what to look for in a 1031 service provider
"The conditions are right for a like-kind exchange, but only if you employ the right strategy," said Jill Jones, Sr Director – Institutional Client Services at JTC. "We look forward to learning from our panelists' expertise to help our clients and partners make the most of the coming year."
The details of the event are:
1031 in 2024: Strategies for Real Estate Investing
Wednesday, February 21st, 2024
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET
Online (hosted on Zoom)
To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit JTCGroup.com.
About JTC
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.
To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.
Media Contact
Laura Kelly, JTC Group, 408-367-0826, [email protected], jtcgroup.com
SOURCE JTC Group
Share this article