JTC Announces Virtual Event on 1031 Exchange Strategies

"The conditions are right for a like-kind exchange, but only if you employ the right strategy," said Jill Jones, Sr Director – Institutional Client Services at JTC. "We look forward to learning from our panelists' expertise to help our clients and partners make the most of the coming year." Post this

JTC is a global financial services leader offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 1,500 across 32 offices worldwide, JTC has continued to build on its 35-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies. In North America, JTC provides purpose-built solutions to institutional and private clients, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

For its 1031 exchange clients, JTC offers unmatched experience as a Qualified Intermediary, with expertise in the most intricate exchange scenarios, including forward and reverse exchanges, as well as administration for Delaware Statutory Trusts. JTC has pioneered best practices for the industry, with exchange funds only held in FDIC-insured, fully-liquid accounts at highly rated banks, never commingled in operating accounts.

The goal of the webinar is for attendees to walk away with an understanding of why many investors are considering a 1031 exchange as part of their 2024 investing strategies, useful methods for deciding on the right replacement property, and best practices for ensuring a successful exchange. With this knowledge, they'll have a leg up as they construct their plans for protecting and building wealth in 2024.

Discussion topics may include:

Trends in the current real estate market and outlook for 2024

Why recent conditions make 1031 exchanges an attractive option

Replacement property solutions for a competitive market: reverse exchanges, Delaware Statutory Trusts, NNN leases, and more

Best practices for Qualified Intermediaries and what to look for in a 1031 service provider

"The conditions are right for a like-kind exchange, but only if you employ the right strategy," said Jill Jones, Sr Director – Institutional Client Services at JTC. "We look forward to learning from our panelists' expertise to help our clients and partners make the most of the coming year."

The details of the event are:

1031 in 2024: Strategies for Real Estate Investing

Wednesday, February 21st, 2024

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET

Online (hosted on Zoom)

To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit JTCGroup.com.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

Media Contact

Laura Kelly, JTC Group, 408-367-0826, [email protected], jtcgroup.com

SOURCE JTC Group