JTC Announces Virtual Event on EB-5 Capital Markets and Fundraising Strategies

"This webinar will allow us to hear from different corners of the industry and come together to share ideas and concerns for the benefit of all EB-5 stakeholders in attendance." Post this

JTC is a global financial services leader offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 1,700 across 32 offices worldwide, JTC has continued to build on its 36-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies. In North America, JTC provides purpose-built solutions to institutional and private clients, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

As the leader in EB-5 administration for many years, JTC has pioneered best practices that have since become mandated through EB-5 legislation. Offering a range of services including escrow, fund administration, cosignatory, immigration workflow, and more, JTC provides RIA-compliant solutions for Regional Centers that can simplify processes and increase efficiency while helping build investor confidence through increased security and transparency.

The goal of the online seminar is for attendees to walk away with an understanding of what investors are looking for in an EB-5 project in 2024, and how Regional Centers and developers can differentiate their offerings in a competitive market. They'll also take questions from attendees and address the overall health of the program, including the need for legislation that can help EB-5 and the Regional Center Program achieve permanent authorization.

Discussion topics may include:

How increased filing fees will affect the priorities of both investors and issuers

Prospects for infrastructure and high-unemployment reserved visa categories

How to take advantage of the benefits that concurrent filing of Adjustment of Status can offer to H-1B and F-1 visa holders

What industry leaders are doing to ensure future reauthorization of the Regional Center program

Speakers scheduled to appear at the webinar include:

Jill Jones, General Counsel, ICS USA, JTC

Irina Rostova, FINRA-Registered Broker and Immigration Attorney, EB-5Support.com and InvestAmerica

Jose Rincon, Vice President of Business Development, ICS USA, JTC

Osvaldo F. Torres, Corporate, Securities, & Finance Law, Torres Law, P.A.

Joseph C. McCarthy, Principal & Co-Founder, American Dream Fund

"As leaders in promoting best practices for EB-5 administration, it's important for us at JTC to lead the conversation around how EB-5 can better serve immigrant investors and the communities we impact," said Jill Jones, JTC General Counsel, ICS USA. "This webinar will allow us to hear from different corners of the industry and come together to share ideas and concerns for the benefit of all EB-5 stakeholders in attendance."

The details of the event are:

The New Era of EB-5: New Frontiers for Regional Centers Webinar

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

2:00PM – 3:00PM ET

Online [hosted via Zoom]

To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit JTCGroup.com.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

Media Contact

Laura Kelly, JTC Group, 408-367-0826, [email protected], jtcgroup.com

SOURCE JTC Group