JTC Announces Virtual Event on the Role of 1031 Exchanges in Financial Planning

JTC is a global financial services leader offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 1,800 across 34 offices worldwide, JTC has continued to build on its 36-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies. In North America, JTC provides purpose-built solutions to institutional and private clients, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

For its 1031 exchange clients, JTC offers unmatched experience as a Qualified Intermediary and specialty fund administrator, with expertise in the most intricate exchange scenarios, including forward and reverse exchanges, and administration for Delaware Statutory Trusts. JTC has pioneered best practices for the industry, and its recently upgraded secure online portal offers 24/7 access so exchangers can view real-time exchange information at any time, from anywhere in the world.

As a leader in 1031, it's important to the team at JTC to help investors understand the benefits this section of the tax code provides. JTC's educational outreach also aims to strengthen understanding of how 1031 aids individuals, the real estate industry, and the country as a whole. At a time when some have proposed repealing Section 1031 from the Tax Code, JTC is taking the lead in explaining why it should remain an option for property owners.

The webinar will include speakers from different corners of the industry offering opinions and answering questions from attendees. The goal is for participants to walk away with knowledge of the varied types of properties and diverse investment options available to exchangers as well as the power of tax deferral in building wealth over time. By understanding innovations like Delaware Statutory Trusts and strategies for diversification and passive income, investors who thought 1031 wasn't for them can use it to enhance their financial futures.

Discussion topics may include:

How 1031 can allow property owners to acquire higher-value properties by investing the entirety of the sales proceeds and deferring tax liabilities indefinitely

The differences between triple-net lease properties, Delaware Statutory Trusts, REITs, and other investments that can generate passive income in retirement

How a "swap-till-you-drop" strategy can help exchangers leave more behind for their heirs through careful estate planning

Proposed legislation that could repeal 1031 and how we can work to protect the program for future generations

"The more people understand 1031 exchanges and the options available to them, the more they can use this part of the tax code to increase their personal wealth and feel more secure in their futures," said Jill Jones, Head of Specialty Financial Administration/General Counsel – U.S. at JTC. "We hope to give exchangers the information they need to seek out greater diversification, income opportunities, and more robust portfolios through 1031."

To learn more about the webinar and register to attend, visit JTCGroup.com.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

Media Contact

Laura Kelly, JTC Group, 408-367-0826, [email protected], jtcgroup.com

