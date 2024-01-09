JTC joins January EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo as a Sponsor

The in-person event, to be held in Newport Beach, will bring together investors, developers, service providers, and other professionals from around the world.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTC has joined as a Platinum Sponsor of the 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo. Scheduled to be held in Newport Beach, CA, on January 15 & 16, 2024, the event will bring together professionals from around the world for networking and discussions around the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and the possibilities surrounding the resurgence of the Regional Center program.

JTC has been a leader in EB-5 administration for more than a decade, with an experienced team of thought leaders at the forefront of the latest developments in EB-5. Since the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, JTC has expanded its EB-5 offerings to include a full suite of technology-driven services that streamline the complicated administrative requirements of EB-5, including fund administration, escrow, cosignatory, fund accounting, loan administration, and immigration workflow. For issuers, this means purpose-built solutions that embed security and foster regulatory compliance at each step, from marketing and capital raising to fund deployment and the ultimate return of investment.

JTC's global services, which incorporate not only the company's banking, escrow, and fund administration solutions, but also private trust and wealth management services for investors, allow Regional Centers and issuers to cater to the varied needs of top-tier investors. This breadth of service offerings can make the transition from foreign national to lawful permanent resident much simpler. The result is greater marketability and increased confidence for immigrant investors.

The 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo in Newport Beach will offer high-quality education from industry leaders and is expected to gather global professionals in investment immigration and wealth management. The conference will feature interactive panels moderated by experienced immigration and global migration professionals.

The educational panels will cover topics of interest for high net worth individuals, tax and immigration attorneys, migration agents, investors, project developers, global investment immigration service providers, international tax specialists, wealth managers, and Regional Center operators. This unique in-person event will allow participants from around the world to network in a cross-cultural setting.

"We're thrilled to be able to sponsor this event and can't wait to interact with so many seasoned professionals from around the globe," said Laura Kelly, Vice President of Marketing at JTC. "This is a rare opportunity to meet with a global collective of dedicated individuals, and EB-5 Investors Magazine has done a fantastic job of putting together the event. We look forward to seeing everyone in Newport Beach on January 15th."

The details of the event are:

2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo

January 15-16, 2024

VEA Newport Beach

Newport Beach, CA 92660, USA

To learn more about the event and to RSVP, go to https://www.eb5investors.com/conferences/eb5-immigration-expo-newport.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

