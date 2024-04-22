JTC Joins Membership of American Immigrant Investor Alliance

"JTC is proud to support AIIA and its mission of protecting EB-5 for the investors who make this initiative possible," Post this

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 instituted new integrity measures to protect investors from fraud, but industry stakeholders say improvements are still needed to address issues like slow adjudication times from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and future potential lapses in authorization for the Regional Center program. By bringing together investors and issuers under a common advocacy organization, it may be possible to achieve permanent authorization and pressure USCIS to address issues in areas such as visa wait times.

JTC is a global financial services leader offering solutions for both institutional and private clients, including fund, corporate, banking, tax compliance, and private office services. With a team of more than 1,700 across 32 offices worldwide, JTC has continued to build on its 36-year history, which includes providing services to 8 of the 10 largest global investment banks and 20% of FTSE 100 companies. In North America, JTC provides purpose-built solutions to institutional and private clients, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

As the leader in EB-5 administration for many years, JTC has pioneered best practices that have since become legislatively-mandated. Offering a range of services including escrow, fund administration, cosignatory, and more, JTC provides RIA-compliant solutions for Regional Centers that can simplify processes and increase efficiency while helping build investor confidence through increased security and transparency. Thanks to its global presence, JTC also offers services beyond typical EB-5 administration, including wealth management and trust services for investors.

The American Immigrant Investors Alliance (AIIA) is a Washington, D.C. based 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocating for the interests of EB-5 investors from around the world. AIIA is dedicated to informing, educating, and advocating on behalf of all EB-5 investors, with the goal of giving immigrant investors a real voice in U.S. politics by advocating for a more equitable and transparent immigration program. AIIA is most notable for its efforts in lobbying for the grandfathering clause during EB-5 reauthorization, advocating for greater data transparency within the EB-5 space through Freedom of Information Act litigation, and a diverse member base from all over the world.

"JTC is proud to support AIIA and its mission of protecting EB-5 for the investors who make this initiative possible," said Jill Jones, General Counsel, ICS USA at JTC. "By bringing together industry stakeholders with a common goal, we can ensure that EB-5 and the Regional Center program can continue to impact communities and help immigrant investors pursue the American Dream well into the future."

