JTC Releases Upgraded Online Portal for 1031 Exchange Clients

For its 1031 exchange clients, JTC offers unmatched experience as a Qualified Intermediary and specialty fund administrator, with expertise in the most intricate exchange scenarios, including forward and reverse exchanges, as well as administration for Delaware Statutory Trusts. JTC has pioneered best practices for the industry, with exchange funds only held in FDIC-insured Qualified Escrow Accounts and never commingled with other exchangers' funds or in operating accounts.

JTC's secure online portal has always offered 24/7 access so exchangers can view real-time exchange information at any time, from anywhere in the world. The new version of the Exchange Manager portal offers a more intuitive design and layout, easier navigation, and quick access to important documents, streamlining the overall 1031 experience.

"We're committed to bringing our clients the most advanced technology available," said Jill Jones, Head of Specialty Administration/General Counsel – US at JTC. "This portal is one of many steps we hope will give our clients confidence that JTC will remain their QI of choice long into the future."

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

