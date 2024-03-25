Juban Cowen Dental Care has been Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition. Our team provides the highest level of quality care to our patients, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to excellence," says Dr. Michael Juban. Post this

More about Juban Cowen Dental Care:

Dr. Michael Juban attended LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans, where he received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. Dr. Juban has continued his post-doctorate training through the Dawson Center for the advancement of dentistry. This has given him the knowledge and skills to handle the most complex full mouth restorative cases, as well as provide an exceptional level of cosmetic dentistry. He is also well-trained in sedation dentistry through the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation (DOCS). Currently, Dr. Juban is pursuing his advanced dental education at the Misch International Implant Institute. Dr Cody Cowen earned his dental degree from LSU's School of Dentistry. He has always enjoyed living in the Bayou State. practiced in his hometown of Shreveport for twelve years before returning to his tiger roots. Dr. Cowen welcomes patients of all ages, and he makes it his primary goal to promote the significance of good quality oral hygiene. Juban Cowen Dental Care is located at 8564 Jefferson Hwy, Suite A in Baton Rouge, LA. For more information about the clinic, please visit http://www.jubancowendental.com or call 225-927-8663.

