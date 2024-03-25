Juban Cowen Dental Care has been Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

With hundreds of positive online reviews from satisfied patients in Baton Rouge, LA, Dr. Michael Juban and Dr. Cody Cowen have been providing exceptional dental care for over 12 years.
BATON ROUGE, La., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juban Cowen Dental Care is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Juban Cowen Dental Care offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including preventative, general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry for patients of all ages. The dedicated team has earned this accolade as a result of the exceptional patient reviews and ratings it has received. Find Local Doctors provides an easy-to-navigate online directory for patients to locate reputable doctors and dentists in their area.
The state-of-the-art clinic at Juban Cowen Dental Care is equipped with the latest in dental technology, ensuring a comfortable and convenient experience for every patient. The team believes in treating each patient as an individual and strives to restore and enhance the beauty of smiles using conservative, cutting-edge procedures that deliver beautiful, long-lasting results. Patients can trust Juban Cowen Dental Care to deliver gentle, stress-free dental care in a welcoming environment. Whether they need a routine cleaning or treatment for periodontal disease, Dr. Juban and Dr. Cowen are committed to helping every patient achieve optimal oral health.
"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition. Our team provides the highest level of quality care to our patients, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to excellence," says Dr. Michael Juban.
Dr. Michael Juban attended LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans, where he received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. Dr. Juban has continued his post-doctorate training through the Dawson Center for the advancement of dentistry. This has given him the knowledge and skills to handle the most complex full mouth restorative cases, as well as provide an exceptional level of cosmetic dentistry. He is also well-trained in sedation dentistry through the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation (DOCS). Currently, Dr. Juban is pursuing his advanced dental education at the Misch International Implant Institute. Dr Cody Cowen earned his dental degree from LSU's School of Dentistry. He has always enjoyed living in the Bayou State. practiced in his hometown of Shreveport for twelve years before returning to his tiger roots. Dr. Cowen welcomes patients of all ages, and he makes it his primary goal to promote the significance of good quality oral hygiene. Juban Cowen Dental Care is located at 8564 Jefferson Hwy, Suite A in Baton Rouge, LA. For more information about the clinic, please visit http://www.jubancowendental.com or call 225-927-8663.
