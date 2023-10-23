Juban Cowen Dental Care in Baton Rouge, LA, is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

The well-respected family practice provides patients with exceptional dental care in a relaxing atmosphere.
BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Juban and Dr. Cowen of Juban Cowen Dental Care are highly experienced and qualified dentists who serve the residents of Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas with high-quality dentistry. Juban Cowen Dental Care is a comprehensive dental practice that offers preventative, general, restorative and cosmetic dental services for children and adults of all ages. This clinic has been selected for this prestigious recognition as a result of the large number of five-star ratings and superior online reviews it has earned. Find Local Doctors provides a trusted online directory, helping patients easily locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. The dentists and dental support staff at Juban Cowen Dental Care are devoted to restoring and enhancing the beauty of smiles using conservative, cutting-edge procedures that will result in beautiful, long-lasting results. The mission of a dental team is to serve patients through excellence, with a gentle touch, in a stress-free environment at a state-of-the-art clinic. Whether patients require a dental cleaning or periodontal disease treatment, Juban Cowen Dental Care understands that all patients are individuals; each with his or her own needs and concerns.
"It is an honor to receive this award. We provide patients with the very best that modern dentistry has to offer and strive to listen first, and then deliver uncompromised care," says Dr. Michael Juban.
More about Juban Cowen Dental Care:
Dr. Michael Juban attended LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans, where he received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. Dr. Juban has continued his post-doctorate training through the Dawson Center for the advancement of dentistry. This has given him the knowledge and skills to handle the most complex full mouth restorative cases, as well as provide an exceptional level of high-quality cosmetic dentistry. He is also well-trained in sedation dentistry through the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation (DOCS). Currently, Dr. Juban is pursuing his advanced dental education at the Misch International Implant Institute. Dr Cody Cowen earned his dental degree from LSU's School of Dentistry. He has always enjoyed living in the Bayou State. practiced in his hometown of Shreveport for twelve years before returning to his tiger roots. Dr. Cowen welcomes patients of all ages, and he makes it his primary goal to promote the significance of good quality oral hygiene. Juban Cowen Dental Care is located at 8564 Jefferson Hwy, Suite A in Baton Rouge, LA. For more information about the clinic, please visit http://www.jubancowendental.com or call 225-927-8663.
Media Contact
Jenni Bollmann, Juban Cowen Dental, 225-927-8663, [email protected], https://jubancowendental.com/
SOURCE Juban Cowen Dental
Share this article