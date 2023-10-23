Juban Cowen Dental Care in Baton Rouge, LA, is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

"It is an honor to receive this award. We provide patients with the very best that modern dentistry has to offer and strive to listen first, and then deliver uncompromised care," says Dr. Michael Juban. Post this

Dr. Michael Juban attended LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans, where he received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. Dr. Juban has continued his post-doctorate training through the Dawson Center for the advancement of dentistry. This has given him the knowledge and skills to handle the most complex full mouth restorative cases, as well as provide an exceptional level of high-quality cosmetic dentistry. He is also well-trained in sedation dentistry through the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation (DOCS). Currently, Dr. Juban is pursuing his advanced dental education at the Misch International Implant Institute. Dr Cody Cowen earned his dental degree from LSU's School of Dentistry. He has always enjoyed living in the Bayou State. practiced in his hometown of Shreveport for twelve years before returning to his tiger roots. Dr. Cowen welcomes patients of all ages, and he makes it his primary goal to promote the significance of good quality oral hygiene. Juban Cowen Dental Care is located at 8564 Jefferson Hwy, Suite A in Baton Rouge, LA. For more information about the clinic, please visit http://www.jubancowendental.com or call 225-927-8663.

