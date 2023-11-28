Judge Brittanye Morris Aims to Continue a Legacy of Compassionate Public Service with Re-Election Bid

Similar to my initial campaign goals and record on the bench, if re-elected, I will strive to ensure the law is applied equally across the board so the public's confidence in the Harris County legal system continues to grow. Post this

Before running for the district judge position, Ms. Morris worked as an attorney in the Houston area. In that role, she was an ardent advocate for her clients, fighting to ensure they were treated fairly under the law and had access to legal remedies. When she decided to run for election as 333rd District Court Judge, she wanted to carry this same commitment to fairness and equality to the bench. And thus far, she has been successful, earning her the respect of Harris County constituents, other judges, and local attorneys.

Due to her humble upbringing in a family of public servants and her down-to-earth personality, Ms. Morris is considered a political outsider. Many constituents believe that she brings a breath of fresh air to a profession that is often plagued by accusations of cronyism, nepotism, and influence by special interest group money.

"I aim to take a fair and compassionate approach to my work on the bench," said Ms. Morris. "Everyone deserves to be treated fairly under the law, whether you're a working-class citizen or a billion-dollar corporation. Similar to my initial campaign goals and record on the bench, if re-elected, I will strive to ensure the law is applied equally across the board so the public's confidence in the Harris County legal system continues to grow."

Ms. Morris holds a Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Houston. She is a lifelong resident of Houston and graduated from Klein Forest High School.

